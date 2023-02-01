‘The Cleaning Lady’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal at Fox

Good news for fans of The Cleaning Lady — an early renewal for Season 3 has been given by Fox.

In a statement, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn gushed about the series:

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story. The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

Warner Bros. Television Group chairman and CEO Channing Dungey also commented on the decision:

“The Cleaning Lady is a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child. I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony’s world in a third season,” he said. “A big thank you to our partners at Fox for providing a platform for this show to thrive, to Miranda Kwok for developing such a powerful story, and to Melissa Carter for her leadership during the first two seasons. We are excited about Jeannine Renshaw joining the creative team, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what Miranda and Jeannine have in store for season three.”

The series follows Thony (Yung), a Cambodian-Filipino surgeon, as she travels the US looking for the best possible care for her ill son. With an expired Visa, she has to make do with work as a cleaning lady, landing her in the middle of a criminal organization.

Season 3 will also have a new co-showrunner at the helm, as Melissa Carter departs to focus on her overall deal at Warner Bros. Jeannine Renshaw will step in to co-showrun with Miranda Kwok.

The Cleaning Lady wrapped its 12-episode second season on Fox in December.