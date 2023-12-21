Jo Koy to Host 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Just before the holidays and ahead of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, the show now has a host.

Stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will host the event, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8/7c. This will be his first time hosting a major awards show.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Koy in a statement. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

Added Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes President, “We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

Said executive producing showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, “Jo’s genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year’s show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end.”

The Golden Globes is the largest award show in the world to honor the best of both film and television. This year’s show includes two newly-added awards: Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

HBO and Max lead with 17 television nominations, followed by Netflix with 15 and Apple TV+ with nine. Barbie is the most-nominated film (with nine, followed by Oppenheimer‘s eight), and Succession leads TV nominees with nine (followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five each).

Weiss will also direct the show. Barry Adelman and Helen Hoehne are also executive producers. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 7, 2024, 8/7c, CBS