‘Golden Bachelor’: Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Wedding – Everything You Need to Know

The Golden Bachelor might be over, but the whirlwind romance between leading man Gerry Turner and his final rose recipient, Theresa Nist, is just getting started, with a lavish wedding on the horizon.

Gerry offered his final rose to Theresa on The Golden Bachelor finale, which aired on ABC on Thursday, November 30. Theresa, a financial services professional who lives in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, accepted Gerry’s proposal, and the couple wasted no time in setting a date to tie the knot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming televised wedding.

When Is The Date?

As previously mentioned, Gerry and Theresa wasted no time in getting things moving, with their wedding date set for Thursday, January 4, 2024, just a little over a month after The Golden Bachelor finale.

There’s a reason the pair are moving fast, as Gerry recently told Entertainment Tonight, “When you get to this age, every moment is precious, and you don’t want to waste them. Now we’ve got a date out there that we can look forward to, rather than every day that we had to keep it secret. It’s a total different mindset.”

How Can Fans Watch?

It will not only be friends and family attending the ceremony, as viewers are invited to watch live. As revealed by host Jesse Palmer on The Golden Bachelor’s After the Final Rose, Gerry and Theresa’s nuptials will air live in a televised special on ABC at 8 pm ET on January 4.

Who Is Invited?

It’s expected that Gerry and Theresa’s family will be in attendance, including Gerry’s daughters, Jenny and Angie, and Nist’s children, Tommy and Jen, but who else is on the guest list?

Well, Palmer confirmed on the After the Final Rose special that “All the Golden Women are going to be there,” which could potentially make for some awkward moments, especially if heartbroken runner-up Leslie Fhima is in attendance.

Where Is The Venue?

While not officially confirmed, long-time Bachelor spoiler source Reality Steve has unveiled the La Quinta Resort & Club in California as the location of the upcoming wedding.

The La Quinta Resort is described as “a Palm Springs luxury hotel, featuring a world-class Spa, PGA West golf courses, 41 pools, yoga retreats, and more.”

(LOCATION SPOILER): Gerry & Theresa touring the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, CA today. I spoiled on Saturday during my IG Q&A this is where their live wedding will be taking place on Jan 4th on ABC. pic.twitter.com/JEhT9vxzVL — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 5, 2023

Who Is The Officiant?

Again, this news is yet to be confirmed, but it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about who will get the honor to marry Gerry and Theresa in the live special.

When Katie Couric asked the couple who’d be officiating the wedding, the couple remained tight-lipped, but they did hint that the decision had already been made.

Some fans are speculating (and hoping!) that it will be fellow Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles, who is a licensed wedding officiant.

Will There Be A Honeymoon?

Yes, and we already know where it will take place, courtesy of ABC, who gifted Gerry and Theresa a trip to Italy during the After the Final Rose special.

“We can use that as our honeymoon trip because we are going to get married,” Gerrt said. “We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste. As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.”