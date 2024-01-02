Renewed TV Shows 2024: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

At the start of a fresh year, it’s good to take stock of what fan-favorite shows will be back for new seasons in the months and years to come.

Whether they’re newly ordered or on the brink of dropping, we’re rounding up all of the must-see titles that have been renewed on streaming and network television. Scroll down to see which of your favorite shows have been renewed as we step forward into 2024. (Note: The list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing and streaming.)

ABC

Abbott Elementary, Season 3

The Bachelor, Season 28

Judge Steve Harvey, Season 3

Not Dead Yet, Season 2

American Idol, Season 7 (Season 22 overall)

The Conners, Season 6

9-1-1, Season 7

The Rookie, Season 6

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20

Station 19, Season 7 (final season)

What Would You Do?, Season 18

Will Trent, Season 2

The Good Doctor, Season 7

Acorn TV

My Life Is Murder, Season 4

Harry Wild, Season 3

Adult Swim

Smiling Friends, Season 2

Royal Crackers, Season 2

My Adventures with Superman, Season 2

Amazon Freevee

Judy Justice, Seasons 3 & 4

Top Class, Season 4

Alex Rider, Season 3

Bosch: Legacy, Season 3

AMC

Dark Winds, Season 3

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 2

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Season 2

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 2

AMC+

Kin, Season 2

Gangs of London, Season 3

Apple TV+

Acapulco, Season 3

Pachinko, Season 2

Slow Horses, Seasons 4 & 5

Trying, Season 4

Bad Sisters, Season 2

Surface, Season 2

The Morning Show, Season 4

Tehran, Season 3

The Big Door Prize, Season 2

The Reluctant Traveler, Season 2

Shrinking, Season 2

Loot, Season 2

Foundation, Season 3

Platonic, Season 2

Silo, Season 2

The Buccaneers, Season 2

Dr. Brain, Season 2

Severance, Season 2

CBS

Young Sheldon, Season 7 (final season)

S.W.A.T. Season 7 (final season)

The Equalizer, Season 4

FBI, Season 6

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5

FBI: International, Season 3

Survivor, Season 46

The Amazing Race, Season 36

Bob ♥ Abishola, Season 5 (final season)

Fire Country, Season 2

Lingo, Season 2

60 Minutes, Season 56

48 Hours, Season 36

NCIS, Season 21

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 3

CSI: Vegas, Season 3

So Help Me Todd, Season 2

Ghosts, Season 3

Blue Bloods, Season 14 (final season)

The Neighborhood, Season 6

Big Brother, Season 26

Comedy Central

South Park, Seasons 27, 28, 29 & 30

Digman!, Season 2

The CW

Master of Illusion, Season 12

Superman & Lois, Season 4 (final season)

All American, Season 6

Walker, Season 4

All American: Homecoming, Season 3

Mysteries Decoded, Season 3

Disney+

The Mandalorian, Season 4

Andor, Season 2

What If…?, Season 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Season 3

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, Season 2

Fox

Accused, Season 2

I Can See Your Voice, Season 3

The Great North, Season 4

LEGO Masters, Season 5

Next Level Chef, Seasons 3 & 4

The Cleaning Lady, Season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 5

MasterChef, Season 14

Krapopolis, Seasons 2 & 3

Animal Control, Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Season 2

Farmer Wants a Wife, Season 2

The Masked Singer, Season 11

The Simpsons, Season 36

Family Guy, Season 23

Bob’s Burgers, Season 15

America’s Most Wanted, Season 2 (Season 27 overall)

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 18

MasterChef Junior, Season 9

FX

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 6 (final season)

The Bear, Season 3

American Horror Story, Season 13

The Old Man, Season 2

American Crime Story, Season 4

Welcome to Wrexham, Season 3

FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 17 & 18

Hallmark

When Calls the Heart, Season 11

The Way Home, Season 2

HBO

The Rehearsal, Season 2

My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (final season)

Euphoria, Season 3

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4

Last Week Tonight, Seasons 11, 12 & 13

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 22

Industry, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 3

Somebody Somewhere, Season 3

The Gilded Age, Season 3

House of the Dragon, Season 2

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (final season)

The Last of Us, Season 2

We’re Here, Season 4

100 Foot Wave, Season 3

HGTV

Home Town, Season 8

Down Home Fab, Season 2

Rico to the Rescue, Season 2

Married to Real Estate, Season 3

Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3

Christina in the Country, Season 2

Christina on the Coast, Season 5

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2

Rock the Block, Season 5

Windy City Rehab, Season 4

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 6 (final season)

Nine Perfect Strangers, Season 2

Reasonable Doubt, Season 2

Solar Opposites, Season 5

Only Murders in the Building, Season 4

Life & Beth, Season 2

Tell Me Lies, Season 2

The Kardashians, Season 5

Futurama, Seasons 13 & 14

UnPrisoned, Season 2

Hit-Monkey, Season 2

Max

Harley Quinn, Season 5

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3

And Just Like That, Season 3

Peacemaker, Season 2

Tokyo Vice, Season 2

Hacks, Season 3

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Season 2

Velma, Season 2

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Season 2

Jellystone!, Season 3

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Season 2

MGM+

Godfather of Harlem, Season 4

From, Season 3

Condor, Season 3

Beacon 23, Season 2

Rogue Heroes, Season 2

Billy the Kid, Season 2 (Part 2)

MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 16

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Season 7

NBC

La Brea, Season 3 (final season)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2

Password, Season 2

Law & Order, Season 23

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4

Transplant, Season 4

The Voice, Season 25

Chicago Med, Season 9

Chicago Fire, Season 12

Chicago P.D., Season 11

Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, Season 3

Found, Season 2

The Irrational, Season 2

America’s Got Talent, Season 19

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16

Netflix

You, Season 5 (final season)

Sweet Magnolias, Season 4

Virgin River, Season 6

Stranger Things, Season 5 (final season)

Love Is Blind, Season 6

Big Mouth, Season 8 (final season)

The Umbrella Academy, Season 4 (final season)

Selling Sunset, Season 8

The Upshaws, Season 4

Sweet Tooth, Season 3 (final season)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 6

Outer Banks, Season 4

Emily in Paris, Season 4

The Witcher, Season 4

Ratched, Season 2

Elite, Season 8 (final season)

Heartstopper, Season 3

All of Us Are Dead, Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 3

Love, Death + Robots, Volume 4

Bridgerton, Seasons 3 & 4

Wednesday, Season 2

Girls5eva, Season 3

Heartbreak High, Season 2

The Sandman, Season 2

Mo, Season 2 (Final Season)

The Recruit, Season 2

The Mole, Season 2

Ginny & Georgia, Seasons 3 & 4

XO, Kitty, Season 2

Unstable, Season 2

Black Mirror, Season 7

Blue Eye Samurai, Season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys, Season 2

Squid Game, Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge, Season 2

The Circle, Season 6

Young Royals, Season 3 (final season)

That ’90s Show, Season 2

FUBAR, Season 2

One Piece, Season 2

The Night Agent, Season 2

The Diplomat, Season 2

The Watcher, Season 2

Vikings: Valhalla, Season 3 (final season)

Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol, Season 11

SpongeBob SquarePants, Season 15

Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 5

Evil, Season 4

Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 5 (final season)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 3

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 3

Halo, Season 2

Tulsa King, Season 2

1923, Season 2

School Spirits, Season 2

SEAL Team, Season 7 (final season)

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 2 (Season 17 overall)

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 4

Grantchester, Season 8

Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Season 4

Peacock

Bel-Air, Season 3

Poker Face, Season 2

Bupkis, Season 2

Based on a True Story, Season 2

Twisted Metal, Season 2

The Traitors, Season 2

Days of Our Lives, Seasons 59 & 60

Love Island USA, Seasons 6 & 7

Prime Video

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 2

Invincible, Season 3

Reacher, Season 3

Good Omens, Season 3 (final season)

The Wheel of Time, Season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3

The Boys, Season 4

Outer Range, Season 2

Citadel, Season 2

Gen V, Season 2

Harlem, Season 3

The Devil’s Hour, Seasons 2 & 3

The Rig, Season 2

The Terminal List, Season 2

Them, Season 2

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 3

Leverage: Redemption, Season 3

Showtime

Yellowjackets, Season 3

Super Pumped, Season 2

Starz

Outlander, Season 8 (final season)

Power Book II: Ghost, Season 4

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 4

Hightown, Season 3 (final season)

Power Book IV: Force, Season 3

P-Valley, Season 3

The Serpent Queen, Season 2

Syfy

Reginald the Vampire, Season 2

Resident Alien, Season 3

The Ark, Season 2

TBS

American Dad, Season 21