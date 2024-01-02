Renewed TV Shows 2024: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
At the start of a fresh year, it’s good to take stock of what fan-favorite shows will be back for new seasons in the months and years to come.
Whether they’re newly ordered or on the brink of dropping, we’re rounding up all of the must-see titles that have been renewed on streaming and network television. Scroll down to see which of your favorite shows have been renewed as we step forward into 2024. (Note: The list only includes seasons that have yet to begin airing and streaming.)
ABC
Abbott Elementary, Season 3
The Bachelor, Season 28
Judge Steve Harvey, Season 3
Not Dead Yet, Season 2
American Idol, Season 7 (Season 22 overall)
The Conners, Season 6
9-1-1, Season 7
The Rookie, Season 6
Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20
Station 19, Season 7 (final season)
What Would You Do?, Season 18
Will Trent, Season 2
The Good Doctor, Season 7
Acorn TV
My Life Is Murder, Season 4
Harry Wild, Season 3
Adult Swim
Smiling Friends, Season 2
Royal Crackers, Season 2
My Adventures with Superman, Season 2
Amazon Freevee
Judy Justice, Seasons 3 & 4
Top Class, Season 4
Alex Rider, Season 3
Bosch: Legacy, Season 3
AMC
Dark Winds, Season 3
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 2
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Season 2
The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 2
AMC+
Kin, Season 2
Gangs of London, Season 3
Apple TV+
Acapulco, Season 3
Pachinko, Season 2
Slow Horses, Seasons 4 & 5
Trying, Season 4
Bad Sisters, Season 2
Surface, Season 2
The Morning Show, Season 4
Tehran, Season 3
The Big Door Prize, Season 2
The Reluctant Traveler, Season 2
Shrinking, Season 2
Loot, Season 2
Foundation, Season 3
Platonic, Season 2
Silo, Season 2
The Buccaneers, Season 2
Dr. Brain, Season 2
Severance, Season 2
CBS
Young Sheldon, Season 7 (final season)
S.W.A.T. Season 7 (final season)
The Equalizer, Season 4
FBI, Season 6
FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5
FBI: International, Season 3
Survivor, Season 46
The Amazing Race, Season 36
Bob ♥ Abishola, Season 5 (final season)
Fire Country, Season 2
Lingo, Season 2
60 Minutes, Season 56
48 Hours, Season 36
NCIS, Season 21
NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 3
CSI: Vegas, Season 3
So Help Me Todd, Season 2
Ghosts, Season 3
Blue Bloods, Season 14 (final season)
The Neighborhood, Season 6
Big Brother, Season 26
Comedy Central
South Park, Seasons 27, 28, 29 & 30
Digman!, Season 2
The CW
Master of Illusion, Season 12
Superman & Lois, Season 4 (final season)
All American, Season 6
Walker, Season 4
All American: Homecoming, Season 3
Mysteries Decoded, Season 3
Disney+
The Mandalorian, Season 4
Andor, Season 2
What If…?, Season 3
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Season 3
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, Season 2
Fox
Accused, Season 2
I Can See Your Voice, Season 3
The Great North, Season 4
LEGO Masters, Season 5
Next Level Chef, Seasons 3 & 4
The Cleaning Lady, Season 3
9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 5
MasterChef, Season 14
Krapopolis, Seasons 2 & 3
Animal Control, Season 2
Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Season 2
Farmer Wants a Wife, Season 2
The Masked Singer, Season 11
The Simpsons, Season 36
Family Guy, Season 23
Bob’s Burgers, Season 15
America’s Most Wanted, Season 2 (Season 27 overall)
So You Think You Can Dance, Season 18
MasterChef Junior, Season 9
FX
What We Do in the Shadows, Season 6 (final season)
The Bear, Season 3
American Horror Story, Season 13
The Old Man, Season 2
American Crime Story, Season 4
Welcome to Wrexham, Season 3
FXX
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 17 & 18
Hallmark
When Calls the Heart, Season 11
The Way Home, Season 2
HBO
The Rehearsal, Season 2
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (final season)
Euphoria, Season 3
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4
Last Week Tonight, Seasons 11, 12 & 13
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 22
Industry, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 3
Somebody Somewhere, Season 3
The Gilded Age, Season 3
House of the Dragon, Season 2
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (final season)
The Last of Us, Season 2
We’re Here, Season 4
100 Foot Wave, Season 3
HGTV
Home Town, Season 8
Down Home Fab, Season 2
Rico to the Rescue, Season 2
Married to Real Estate, Season 3
Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3
Christina in the Country, Season 2
Christina on the Coast, Season 5
The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2
Rock the Block, Season 5
Windy City Rehab, Season 4
Hulu
The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 6 (final season)
Nine Perfect Strangers, Season 2
Reasonable Doubt, Season 2
Solar Opposites, Season 5
Only Murders in the Building, Season 4
Life & Beth, Season 2
Tell Me Lies, Season 2
The Kardashians, Season 5
Futurama, Seasons 13 & 14
UnPrisoned, Season 2
Hit-Monkey, Season 2
Max
Harley Quinn, Season 5
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3
And Just Like That, Season 3
Peacemaker, Season 2
Tokyo Vice, Season 2
Hacks, Season 3
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Season 2
Velma, Season 2
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Season 2
Jellystone!, Season 3
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Season 2
MGM+
Godfather of Harlem, Season 4
From, Season 3
Condor, Season 3
Beacon 23, Season 2
Rogue Heroes, Season 2
Billy the Kid, Season 2 (Part 2)
MTV
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 16
Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Season 7
NBC
La Brea, Season 3 (final season)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2
Password, Season 2
Law & Order, Season 23
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4
Transplant, Season 4
The Voice, Season 25
Chicago Med, Season 9
Chicago Fire, Season 12
Chicago P.D., Season 11
Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, Season 3
Found, Season 2
The Irrational, Season 2
America’s Got Talent, Season 19
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16
Netflix
You, Season 5 (final season)
Sweet Magnolias, Season 4
Virgin River, Season 6
Stranger Things, Season 5 (final season)
Love Is Blind, Season 6
Big Mouth, Season 8 (final season)
The Umbrella Academy, Season 4 (final season)
Selling Sunset, Season 8
The Upshaws, Season 4
Sweet Tooth, Season 3 (final season)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 6
Outer Banks, Season 4
Emily in Paris, Season 4
The Witcher, Season 4
Ratched, Season 2
Elite, Season 8 (final season)
Heartstopper, Season 3
All of Us Are Dead, Season 2
The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 3
Love, Death + Robots, Volume 4
Bridgerton, Seasons 3 & 4
Wednesday, Season 2
Girls5eva, Season 3
Heartbreak High, Season 2
The Sandman, Season 2
Mo, Season 2 (Final Season)
The Recruit, Season 2
The Mole, Season 2
Ginny & Georgia, Seasons 3 & 4
XO, Kitty, Season 2
Unstable, Season 2
Black Mirror, Season 7
Blue Eye Samurai, Season 2
My Life with the Walter Boys, Season 2
Squid Game, Season 2
Squid Game: The Challenge, Season 2
The Circle, Season 6
Young Royals, Season 3 (final season)
That ’90s Show, Season 2
FUBAR, Season 2
One Piece, Season 2
The Night Agent, Season 2
The Diplomat, Season 2
The Watcher, Season 2
Vikings: Valhalla, Season 3 (final season)
Nickelodeon
PAW Patrol, Season 11
SpongeBob SquarePants, Season 15
Paramount+
Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 5
Evil, Season 4
Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 2
Star Trek: Discovery, Season 5 (final season)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 3
Mayor of Kingstown, Season 3
Halo, Season 2
Tulsa King, Season 2
1923, Season 2
School Spirits, Season 2
SEAL Team, Season 7 (final season)
Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 2 (Season 17 overall)
PBS
All Creatures Great and Small, Season 4
Grantchester, Season 8
Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Season 4
Peacock
Bel-Air, Season 3
Poker Face, Season 2
Bupkis, Season 2
Based on a True Story, Season 2
Twisted Metal, Season 2
The Traitors, Season 2
Days of Our Lives, Seasons 59 & 60
Love Island USA, Seasons 6 & 7
Prime Video
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 2
Invincible, Season 3
Reacher, Season 3
Good Omens, Season 3 (final season)
The Wheel of Time, Season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3
The Boys, Season 4
Outer Range, Season 2
Citadel, Season 2
Gen V, Season 2
Harlem, Season 3
The Devil’s Hour, Seasons 2 & 3
The Rig, Season 2
The Terminal List, Season 2
Them, Season 2
The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 3
Leverage: Redemption, Season 3
Showtime
Yellowjackets, Season 3
Super Pumped, Season 2
Starz
Outlander, Season 8 (final season)
Power Book II: Ghost, Season 4
Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 4
Hightown, Season 3 (final season)
Power Book IV: Force, Season 3
P-Valley, Season 3
The Serpent Queen, Season 2
Syfy
Reginald the Vampire, Season 2
Resident Alien, Season 3
The Ark, Season 2
TBS
American Dad, Season 21