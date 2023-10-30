HGTV: 12 Shows Renewed at the Network for 2024

HGTV Shows returning in 2024
When it comes to HGTV, there are so many wonderful shows to scratch that home reno itch, whether you’re tuning into Home Town with Ben and Erin Napier, or following New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight on Farmhouse Fixer, there’s something for everyone.

Thankfully, these shows and more have already been renewed for new seasons set to air in 2024. Below, scroll down for a peek at what shows are set to return for new seasons, and stay tuned for updates on other favorites.

Ben and Erin Napier in 'Home Town'
Home Town - Season 8

Ahead of the show’s seventh season premiere, HGTV renewed Home Town for Season 8 which, according to Erin Napier’s Instagram, has already started filming in Laurel, Mississippi. The husband-wife duo’s efforts to make over their town one house at a time will continue into the new year!

Cole and Chelsea DeBoer for 'Down Home Fab'
Down Home Fab - Season 2

The series starring Chelsea and Cole DeBoer will be back for 8 all-new episodes in early 2024. Down Home Fab had a successful series premiere at the beginning of 2023. The show follows the couple’s renovation business which operates out of their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Rico Leon from 'Rico to the Rescue'
Rico to the Rescue - Season 2

Rico to the Rescue, led by builder Rico León and his team made up of designer Poonam Moore and chief estimator Matt Plowman will be back for eight new episodes in early 2024 as the series was renewed for Season 2. Together, Rico and his team help Denver homeowners resolve issues from previous contractors as they work to salvage unfinished renovations.

Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod from 'Married to Real Estate'
Married to Real Estate - Season 3

Real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, expert builder Mike Jackson will be back to help families buy and renovate their dream homes in Atlanta during a new season of Married to Real Estate. The 12 episodes will arrive sometime in early 2024.

Kristina Crestin and Jonathan Knight from 'Farmhouse Fixer'
Farmhouse Fixer - Season 3

New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight will return for more New England-based farm renovations in a third season of his fan-favorite hit Farmhouse Fixer alongside his designer Kristina Crestin.

Jenny and Dave Marrs in 'Fixer to Fabulous'
Fixer to Fabulous - Season 5

Dave and Jenny Marrs will be back for 16 all-new episodes of Fixer to Fabulous, which will see the husband and wife continue home renovations in Bentonville, Arkansas. HGTV also ordered a new series from the duo Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano which will see the pair tackle the renovation of a centuries-old Italian villa.

Christina Hall for 'Christina in the Country'
Christina in the Country - Season 2

Christina Hall‘s Tenessee-set series will see her work on renovations for eager clients while also making life-long memories with her husband Josh Hall and kids as the series has been picked up for six new episodes.

Christina Hall for 'Christina on the Coast'
Christina on the Coast - Season 5

Picked up for 12 more episodes, Hall will continue her South California-based renovations with her family by her side.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa for 'The Flipping El Moussas'
The Flipping El Moussas - Season 2

The Flipping El Moussas, Tarek and Heather, will be back to their real estate power-couple ways with 14 all-new episodes in early 2024.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Jonathan Scott, and Drew Scott on Celebrity IOU
Celebrity IOU - Season 7

Property Brothers favorites Drew and Jonathan Scott will be back with more starry installments of Celebrity IOU as the show was renewed for Season 7. Additionally, two new series from the duo have been ordered at HGTV as Backed by the Bros (working title) and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers (working title) were picked up for 2024.

The cast of 'Rock the Block' Season 4
Rock the Block - Season 5

Ty Pennington will be back to host a fifth season of Rock the Block which will see teams compete as they renovate different homes in the same neighborhood. This time, the action is set to take place in Treasure Island, Florida.

Alison Victoria for 'Windy City Rehab'
Windy City Rehab - Season 4

Alison Victoria is set to return for additional episodes of her hit series Windy City Rehab as the Chicago-based show was picked up for Season 4.

