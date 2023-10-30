HGTV: 12 Shows Renewed at the Network for 2024

When it comes to HGTV, there are so many wonderful shows to scratch that home reno itch, whether you’re tuning into Home Town with Ben and Erin Napier, or following New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight on Farmhouse Fixer, there’s something for everyone.

Thankfully, these shows and more have already been renewed for new seasons set to air in 2024. Below, scroll down for a peek at what shows are set to return for new seasons, and stay tuned for updates on other favorites.