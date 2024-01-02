‘NCIS’ & ‘Hawai’i’ Teams Are Back Solving Cases — Get Premiere Teases (PHOTOS)

Our favorite special agents are ready to get back to solving cases.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art for NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, featuring both casts. Check out the full versions, as well as teases about what to expect in both premieres (airing February 12) below.

The NCIS poster shows Rocky Carroll (Director Vance), Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines), Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres), Gary Cole (Alden Parker), Sean Murray (Tim McGee), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), and Katrina Law (Jessica Knight).

The finale ended with Torres coming face-to-face with someone from his past and telling him he wanted “to watch [him] die.” Now, in the Season 21 premiere, the team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child.

Ahead of the finale, executive producer Steven D. Binder said to us of Torres, “Is he going to destroy everything he’s worked for and done for putting to bed some old demons? He’s at an inflection point where he’s either going to go forward and continue to be a functioning agent, or he’s going to do something that maybe he can’t recover from.” Now it’s time to see what he does.

And the NCIS: Hawai’i poster shows LL Cool J (reprising his Los Angeles role of Sam Hanna), Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), Alex Tarrant (Kai), Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler), Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara), Noah Mills (Jesse Boone), and Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant).

LL Cool J appeared in the Season 2 finale, helping Jane and Kate, and after it aired, it was announced he’d be returning in a recurring capacity. Now, with the Season 3 premiere logline, we get a tease of how we’ll see him next. After Tennant passes her medical and psych evaluations, she’s surprised to see Sam’s conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker.

NCIS, Season 21 Premiere, Monday, February 12, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, February 12, 10/9c, CBS