‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: LL Cool J to Reprise ‘LA’ Role & Recur in Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 finale “Dies Irae.”]

The NCIS: Hawai’i got some help from a familiar face in the Season 2 finale — and it won’t be the last time we see him!

NCIS: LA‘s LL Cool J reprised his role as Sam Hanna just one day after his series finale ended, and he’ll be back: He’s set to recur in NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3.

“All of us at NCIS: Hawai’i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three,” said executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber, in a statement.

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai’i is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!🤙🏽” added Vanessa Lachey.

This comes after Sam helped out Tennant (Lachey) and Kate (Tori Anderson) while they were under fire in Caracas. (They’d previously worked together in the three-show crossover earlier this season.) Tennant had been held captive by men working for someone from her past wanting retribution, and Kate had tracked her down.

“You two sure know how to make a scene,” Sam said after Kate’s phone rang with a call from “Answer Me.” He was in the neighborhood, he explained, in Morocco; the NCIS: LA series finale did end with him and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) there as part of the start of a mission to rescue Hetty (Linda Hunt). He offered to help, but Tennant insisted it was on her, though she knew he’d just say he was doing his job. He agreed and reminded her that she had his number if she needed anything else. Once back in Hawai’i, Tennant thanked Supervisory Special Agent John Swift (Henry Ian Cusick), also from the Office of Special Projects like Sam, for sending him.

We have to admit we’re not too surprised. After all, LL Cool J told us, “I don’t know that Sam Hanna’s storyline was totally wrapped up. His dad is off in the home and he’s dealing with that. But the best is yet to come for Sam Hanna. So we’ll see. Hopefully you never know what can happen.”

Furthermore, John had made a mysterious phone call near the end of the episode, after Adrian was taken care of. Maggie Shaw (Julie White), in prison for treason, had been let out as part of the plan to take him down, but after killing Adrian, she took off. That left Tennant wondering about her future with the team, since she’d come up with the plan that led to said escape.

“It’s a solid group, loyal. Based on what I’ve seen, very by-the-book,” John said during the call. “This whole situation seems like an exception.” He didn’t know what other secrets “she” (presumably Tennant) might be hiding or what else might pop up, but that was a problem for the CIA. He also thought it couldn’t hurt to add to the team, and he even had “an idea who.”

We’ll have to wait to see how this all plays out, but for now, all we can say is: Aloha, Sam Hanna. Welcome to the island!

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 3, TBA, CBS