‘Slow Horses’ Gets Early Season 5 Renewal at Apple TV+

Slow Horses will be back for more. Apple TV+ has renewed the spy thriller for a fifth season less than one week after the Season 3 finale debuted on December 27. The series was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 in 2022.

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known unaffectionately as Slough House. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

In Slow Horses Season 5, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply. The fifth season will be adapted from the next novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron Slough House book series.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. The director for Season 5 has not yet been announced.

Since it premiered in April 2022, Slow Horses has been praised by fans and critics alike. Each season has a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Oldman was recently nominated for a 2024 Golden Globe for his performance.

A Slow Horses Season 4 release date has not yet been announced, but there’s already a teaser trailer that you can check out here.