With starring roles on such long-running shows as medical favorite House and fairy-tale drama Once Upon a Time, Jennifer Morrison is an onscreen powerhouse.

In her latest gig, she’s behind the camera, directing the first four episodes of Dr. Death’s dangerous Season 2 on Peacock. Here are five shows she thought were seriously worthwhile viewing.

The Diplomat (Netflix)

“I just binged Season 1, and Keri Russell can do no wrong in my book. She and Rufus Sewell stunningly steam up the screen with their tempestuous, chemistry-filled marriage. Debora Cahn’s masterful writing navigates intrigue that feels possible and shows a familiarity with insider politics that is beyond satisfying.”

The Americans (Hulu) 

“After bingeing The Diplomat, I realized I never watched The Americans. I immediately proceeded to watch all six seasons. It really stands the test of time. The idea of Russian spies [Matthew Rhys and Russell] living next door, trying to serve their country but slowly realizing they are falling in love with their American life and their American family, had me hooked. This show demonstrates the complexities of patriotism in a super-watchable way.”

Welcome to Wrexham (Hulu)

Wrexham was a surprise slam-dunk for me. It’s a pure feel-good docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying the Wrexham soccer club with the hopes of helping build a team that can get promoted. If you want hope that there is still goodness in the world, this is the show for you.”

Silo (Apple TV+)

Silo [the sci-fi drama with Rebecca Ferguson] unexpectedly captivated me. The precision and attention to detail mixed with the twists and turns have me on edge and wondering what will happen next.”

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

“It’s outstanding. Truly. Gary Oldman gives the performance of a lifetime. The whole ensemble of actors is incredible. The concept that a team of underdog failed spies can unexpectedly find a way to save the day never stops winning me over. Each season gets better and better.”

