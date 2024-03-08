Harlan’s Coben’s New Netflix Drama ‘Missing You’ Will Star Rosalind Eleazar From ‘Slow Horses’

British actress Rosalind Eleazar, best known for playing Louisa Guy on the hit AppleTV+ series Slow Horses, has been tapped to lead Netflix’s Missing You, the streamer’s next Harlan Coben adaptation.

As reported by Deadline, Missing You is based on Coben’s 2014 novel of the same name and follows detective Kat Donovan (Eleazar), who comes across her estranged fiancé on a dating app and finds herself delving back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder.

The series is written by Victoria Asare-Archer, who wrote two episodes of Coben’s Stay Close for Netflix in 2021. Sean Spencer and Isher Sahota serve as directors, while Coben executive produces alongside Asare-Archer, Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, and Danny Brocklehurst. Guy Hescott is the producer.

Missing You, and the upcoming adaptation of Run Away, mark the ninth and tenth Coben productions under his multi-year deal with Netflix. The previous Netflix adaptations from the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author include The Woods, Gone For Good, Hold Tight, The Innocent, Stay Close, Safe, The Stranger, and Fool Me Once.

Fool Me Once, which premiered on January 1, became a super-hit for the streamer. As of February 20, 2024, it is the ninth most viewed English language Netflix series of all time, with 90.6 million viewers and 581,100,000 hours watched.

Eleazar currently stars in the spy thriller series Slow Horses alongside Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas. Her previous credits include the crime drama Relik, the period drama Harlots, and the dark comedy series Breeders. Last year, she played Dr. Vivienne McCann in the FX miniseries Class of ’09. She also appeared in the 2019 film The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Back in January, Coben spoke with Radio Times and hinted at even more Netflix adaptations to come following Missing You and Run Away.

“We still have a few [books] left! We’re doing one right now in Poland based off my book Just One Look, we’re filming and Netflix Poland is working on [it],” he said before adding, “Also working on one in South America, believe it or not.”

The author is also working with Prime Video on Lazarus (working title), based on an original story idea and written by Coben and Brocklehurst. The series is set to star Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach and follows a man who returns home after his father’s suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained.

Missing You, TBA, Netflix