‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Attacked by Bikers in LA Brawl (VIDEO)

It wasn’t a happy New Year’s Eve for Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering as he was caught up in a brawl with a group of bikers in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 31.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the actor is seen exiting his vehicle on Hollywood Boulevard as about a dozen riders on mini motorbikes surround him. Ziering takes a swing at one of the riders, who had pulled up directly in front of his car.

While it’s not yet known what led to the incident, a TMZ source claims that Ziering’s vehicle may have been hit before the situation turned violent.

In the clip, the Sharknado star drags one of the bikers to the ground before more helmeted assailants start throwing punches at Ziering, with one of them connecting with the side of his head.

As more riders arrive, Ziering tries to escape across the street, slipping between two cars parked near the sidewalk. The bikers continue to chase the actor, throwing punches and dragging him by his jacket.

Eventually, Ziering kicks his way free and manages to get out of their grip and escape towards the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to TMZ, Ziering eventually made it back to his car and drove off, as did the bikers.

It wasn’t initially known whether law enforcement was informed of the incident, but in an update from TMZ, it’s said that an official report has been taken, which lists Ziering as the victim. No arrests have been made as of writing, as police are still investigating the matter.

Ziering, who is best known for portraying Steve Sanders on the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210, from 1990 to 2000, has not posted on any of his social media accounts since the incident.

In addition to his role on 90210, Ziering is known for playing Fin Shepard in the Sharknado film series and the DC Comics character Blue Devil in the superhero series Swamp Thing. More recently, he’s played versions of himself on series such as The Order, The Other Two, and the animated show Clone High.