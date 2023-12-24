‘House of Carters’ Star Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick’s Sister, Dies at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, younger sister of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and a star of the reality TV show House of Carters, has died.

The 41-year-old passed away on Saturday morning in Florida, though the circumstances of her death are unclear, according to TMZ.

Bobbie Jean was predeceased by siblings Leslie Carter, who died at age 25 in 2012, and Aaron Carter, who died at age 34 in 2022.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane Carter, Bobbie Jean’s mother, told TMZ. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Jane added, “However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella [Bobbie Jean’s daughter], who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

As TMZ reports, Bobbie Jean joined her family members on House of Carters during the reality show’s brief run on E! in 2006. She also did wardrobe and makeup work during Aaron’s pop-music tours in the early 2000s.

Earlier this year, Bobbie Jean was arrested in Florida after allegedly stealing stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby store, and she was charged with one count of retail theft and possession of fentanyl, according to People.

On Sunday morning, Bobbie Jean’s sister Angel Carter Conrad — pictured above with Bobbie Jean and Leslie in 2006 — mourned for her on Instagram. “You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” Conrad wrote. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age.”

Conrad said on Instagram that she knows why Leslie, Aaron, and Bobbie Jean “ended up in the circumstances” that they did, and she directed followers to the On Our Sleeves Movement for Children’s Mental Health.

“I love you, BJ,” Angel added. “You’re free now.”