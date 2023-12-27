Kennedy Center Honors, ‘Slow Horses’ Finale, 2023 Retrospectives on ABC and NBC, ‘American Pickers’ at 25

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kennedy Center Honors

Special 8/7c

Traditionally one of the best and most diverse entertainment specials of any year, the Kennedy Center Honors brings out the stars to salute five major talents: Dionne Warwick, Billy Crystal, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah and opera star Renée Fleming. Leading Warwick’s tribute: Debbie Allen, Ego Nwodim (who parodied her on Saturday Night Live) and Clive Davis, with performances by Cynthia Erivo, Chloe Bailey, Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight. Among those celebrating Crystal: his When Harry Met Sally co-star Meg Ryan, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Rob Reiner, Bob Costas and Jay Leno, with Lin-Manuel Miranda conjuring an original song. Queen Latifah’s segment features Kerry Washington, Missy Elliott, the Clark Sisters, Van Van, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and Monie Love. Singing Gibbs’ praises: Michael Bublé, Little Big Town, Ben Platt and Ariana DeBose. To honor Fleming, Christine Baranski is joined by Tituss Burgess and Susan Graham for a rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel (which Fleming performed on Broadway).

Apple TV+

Slow Horses

Season Finale

“Why are they trying to kill us?” wonders disgraced agent Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar), who with fellow Slough House spy River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) is pinned down in a shootout led by MI5 security goon Nick Duffy (Chris Reilly) and a band of private-sector mercenaries known as Chieftain. If she only knew the orders had come from the top to preserve embarrassing secrets. And that’s just one of the hair-raising situations in the Season 3 finale, with the “Slow Horses”’ slovenly boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) boobytrapping the formerly “safe” house where his trusted employee Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) has been held hostage. For spies with a reputation of being awful at their job, these Horses certainly have staying power. Can’t wait for Season 4.

Courtesy of Amazon Freevee

The Year: 2023

Special 9/8c

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts leads an ABC News team in the 13th annual retrospective of the year that will soon be in our rear-view mirror. She’s joined by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang, Linsey Davis, Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer and Ashan Singh as they play back the headlines and celebrate 2023’s pop-culture milestones. Guests include CMA New Artist of the Year Jelly Roll, Ashanti, Jury Duty’s Ronald Gladden and Missy Elliott—and not missing a chance at some self-promotion, soon-to-be-wed (on TV) Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his intended, Theresa Nist.

NBC

E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2023

Special 8/7c

It’s all about the breakthroughs in pop culture—“Barbenheimer,” Taylor Swift, Beyoncé—in this entertainment-driven look back, hosted by E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight, joined by Carolina Bermudez and Courtney Lopez. Kelly Clarkson and the Today team of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Dylan Dryer are among those sharing their own favorite moments of 2023.

History Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

American Pickers

Season Premiere 8/7c

Two people’s trash is another two’s treasure in back-to-back episodes kicking off the series’ milestone 25th season. To start, foragers Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe pick a century-old South Carolina grocery with original inventory still on the shelves. In Hour 2, Mike joins Jersey Jon in West Virginia for the greatest pick of all time!