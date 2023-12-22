‘No Demo Reno’ Host Jenn Todryk Shares Christmas Traditions (VIDEO)

No Demo Reno host Jenn Todryk is the expert when it comes to home decor, so who better to take us inside her favorite parts of the holidays?

When it comes to a classic Christmas decoration that will never go out of style, it’s an easy pick. “What is more powerful than a lit Christmas tree at night before you go to bed and you’re staring at it in the window or the window behind it and the tree? Nothing,” she tells TV Insider in the video interview above. “It brings out so many emotions. Now, if you really want to get emotional, you add a little kid standing in front of it, looking at it. It’s beautiful. I love it. It stands for so much. It stands for my faith. It stands for tradition, stands for family.”

And this shouldn’t be that surprising, given what she reveals next: “I’m obnoxious when it comes to Christmas decoration. I have too many trees… [but] we only decorate three.”

But for how long do those trees stay up? “It needs to be up for at least two months,” she says. “Episode 1, I think, of Season 3, there was a Christmas tree in the background. We filmed that in the middle of March. So sometimes I’ll get it all down in January, but a lot of times I don’t. I’m lazy, and it stays up a long time.”

For Todryk and her family, Christmas traditions include looking at Christmas lights and something she’s continued from her childhood. “We have our kids buy for each other in secrecy. There’s three of them, and so we’ll split them off in two,” she explains. “It’s this little mathematical equation of gift buying together, and they get to really think about the other person. I really, really like that tradition. It’s sentimental. I also like the parenting aspect that brings [and] thinking of the other person. We have a price range. There’s a couple of life lessons that fall within it.”

Also part of the holiday season every year for the No Demo Reno host? Christmas movies, including Elf, A Christmas Story, and a couple modern picks: The Family Stone and The Holiday.

Watch the full video above for much more from Todryk, including about those three trees her family decorate, and what she’s most looking forward to this year.