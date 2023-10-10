HGTV Star Jenn Todryk Talks ‘No Demo Reno,’ Home Life & More

Jenn Todryk has returned with Season 3 of No Demo Reno, with her signature high-energy fun and reliability. And in TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, we recently got a chance to talk to her about the show and more.

The beloved HGTV series has, in many ways, been built on the foundation of her “Rambling Redhead” blog. As a happily married mother of three, Jenn shares glimpses of her life while offering valuable insights and recommendations on shopping for favorite items, home decor, and creative activity ideas for children.

In the show the renovation expert and designer collaborates with clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to revamp existing home spaces, making them both functional and stylish.We previously caught up with her before the Season 3 premiere.

In the video, above, Jenn gives and update on how the show is doing. “I’m feeling good! It’s done, so far, just the data I’ve seen, it’s done really great,” she says. “It’s been received well. It’s going up in viewership each week, which is amazing in Season 3. It’s hard to get that growth with a seasoned show.”

When asked what she gets into between seasons, she immediately told us, “Well, I have three kids,” before chuckling and saying, “I feel like that should start.” She also touched on her brewery, Armor Brewery, recently opening to the public in Allen, Texas, “It’s been all hands on deck.” And that’s before she told us about her coffee shop.

See what else the pro home renovator has cooking and what she’s up to between seasons.

No Demo Reno, Thursdays, 9/8c, HGTV