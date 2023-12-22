‘Slow Horses’ Season 3 Finale Sneak Peek: Ingrid Defends Her Kill Order (VIDEO)

Maybe we should all aspire to be as calm as Ingrid (Sophie Okonedo) is in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Slow Horses Season 3 finale, dropping on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, December 27.

The First Desk (the Director-General of MI5) was the one to issue the kill order for anyone who knew about that file that could presumably prove that Sean Donovan (Sope Dirisu) was right that MI5 killed someone he loved for leaking classified intel, and now, Diana (Kristin Scott Thomas) can’t help but remark about the fact that she hasn’t heard from Duffy (Chris Reilly).

“He’ll call when he’s contained the situation,” Ingrid says, but Diana corrects that with exactly what she’s set in motion: “You mean when he’s murdered fellow agents at your bidding.” Since they’re talking about Slow Horses (the intelligence agents of Slough House, the dumping ground department of MI5), to Ingrid, they’re “mercy killings, putting them out of their misery.”

But “they’re still MI5 agents,” Diana reminds her. “You’re killing your own.” Ingrid, in turn, reminds her why she shouldn’t consider herself entirely guilt-free. Watch the full clip above for more, including why Ingrid’s not worried about explaining her actions.

It was at the end of Episode 4 that Ingrid issued the aforementioned kill order. “After the amount of time he spent in Slough House and the sort of very, very low esteem that the rest of the agency holds Slough House in, it’s probably ultimately not surprising that kind of order would be given and sort of the fact that everybody’s sort of in it for themselves,” Jack Lowden (who plays River) told us. “But that is a fairly shocking moment.”

In the December 27 Season 3 finale, the Slow Horses fight for their lives. Plus, Lamb (Gary Oldman) shares some devastating truths with Catherine (Saskia Reeves).

The good news is Apple TV+ has already renewed the drama for a fourth season (at the same time it did for the third), which will be adapted from the fourth novel, Spook Street, in Mick Herron’s spy series Slough House.

Slow Horses, Season 3 Finale, Wednesday, December 27, Apple TV+