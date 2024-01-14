‘Fallout’: How the Prime Video Series Will Honor the Game

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Power Suit and Aaron Moten -'Fallout'
Preview
Amazon

Fallout

 More

You don’t need to have played the globally popular video game Fallout to fall for this live-action adaptation. Prime Video’s big-budget take — from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy — is filled with dazzling effects, dark humor, and cinematic action. But if you are a gamer, know that “the attention to detail has been obsessive,” says Nolan, and Easter eggs are plentiful.

Jonathan Nolan and Ella Purnell in 'Fallout'

(Credit: Prime Video)

Like its digital inspiration, Fallout is set some 200 years after a nuclear catastrophe that has driven mankind underground. YellowjacketsElla
Purnell stars as Lucy, a descendant of the original survivors from 2077.

Despite having spent her entire life below the Earth’s surface as one of the Vault Dwellers, she heads above ground on a rescue mission and finds that things have gotten mighty weird in two centuries. Think: giant bugs, zombie mutants, lumbering super soldiers in mechanical armor — and Justified’s Walton Goggins as a noseless bounty hunter called the Ghoul.

'Fallout' TV Series From 'Westworld' Creators Finally Has Release Date
Related

'Fallout' TV Series From 'Westworld' Creators Finally Has Release Date

And while Lucy’s arc is definitely a hero’s journey, it’s also a wholly original storyline, no joysticks involved. “We’re not going to turn this into a game. This is going to exist on its own,” notes executive producer James Altman, who is also Bethesda Softworks’ director of publishing operations. “We want it to be part of one living, breathing world of Fallout…basically an expanded universe.”

One that’s overrun with radiated cockroaches, of course.

Fallout, Series Premiere, Friday, April 12, Prime Video

Fallout

Ella Purnell

Jonathan Nolan

Lisa Joy

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jessica Serfaty and Greg Vaughan in 'Days Of Our Lives'
1
‘Days’ EP Says Sloan Is ‘Unraveling’ Over Baby-Switch Secret
Alec Musser as Del Henry for 'All My Children'
2
Alec Musser Dies: ‘All My Children’ Actor Was 50
Joyce Randolph
3
‘The Honeymooners’ Star Joyce Randolph Dies at 99
Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Premiere, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 Finale, and Peter Krause as Bobby Nash and Angela Bassett as Athena Grant in the '9-1-1' Season 6 Finale
4
9 Biggest Questions for ‘NCIS,’ One Chicago & More Returning Dramas
Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Episode 2
5
‘Chicago P.D.’: When Is Tracy Spiridakos’ Last Episode in Season 11?