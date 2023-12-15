Fake dating leading to real feelings is nothing new, but we already love what we’re seeing from Dani (Humberly González) and Amelia (Ali Liebert) in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of Friends & Family Christmas, premiering on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 17.

After a night out at an event, Amelia calls Dani “an excellent plus one,” adding, “I want to thank you for making a night I was nervous about one that I’ll remember.” Well, as a photographer, Dani points out, “It’s kind of my forte, making long-lasting memories.”

So how will the night end for the two? Watch the full video above for a look (we already love them together!) and to find out about their plans for the next day.

In Friends & Family Christmas, Dani is an aspiring artist who recently moved to New York to pursue a career and can’t wait to celebrate Christmas week with her circle of artist friends. She’s too busy to go home for the holidays — with several fundraising events for her and her friends’ artists lab — but then her parents show up for a surprise visit with hopes of reliving all her childhood Christmas traditions.

Her parents are also where Amelia comes in, since they know her father. He wants his daughter, a hard-driven lawyer, to find love, too. To appease both their parents and impress partners at Amelia’s firm, the two decide to pretend a setup worked and fake a relationship for the holidays. But with each date, their connection begins feeling more and more real. Then, an opportunity arises for Dani, and things fall apart before either can admit their romance has become genuine. can Dani prove her feelings and win Amelia back with a grand gesture and help from her family and friends?

Friends & Family Christmas, Movie Premiere, Sunday, December 17, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel