The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023 (So Far)

Meredith Jacobs
'Christmas Island,' 'Where Are You, Christmas?' and 'The Santa Summit'
Every year, Hallmark rolls out at least a couple dozen new movies between Hallmark Channel‘s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries“Miracles of Christmas,” from October through December.

From ones that lean more towards the comedy in the rom-com genre to others that are more heartfelt, they all have something in common: There will be love, usually found where a character’s least expecting it, in the days leading up the holidays. More often than not (with the times that fit the not category a pleasant surprise), there’s a misunderstanding to separate the main couple for a good 15 minutes near the end of the movie.

The 2023 offerings, of course, fit in all those categories, with some new elements as well, from Where Are You, Christmas? with a Pleasantville feel to something to solve in Mystery on Mistletoe LaneMs. Christmas Comes to Town skips something we’ve seen time and time again in the romance genre, while The Santa Summit‘s focus on friendship is just as important as each relationship.

Below, we’re keeping track of the best Hallmark movies of 2023. (Keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this as more air.)

Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker — 'Christmas Island'
Courtesy Vortex Media

Christmas Island

This might be a new one for Hallmark: a meet-cute occurring while one is the pilot (Rachel Skarsten‘s Kate) and the other the air traffic control officer (Andrew Walker‘s Oliver) directing her for an unexpected landing. But hey, it works! And it’s only fitting that there’s a twist on a character chasing after the other at an airport, given the story. But it’s not just their love story that we enjoy. We also like following the family Kate was flying — the parents learning to take time to spend with their kids, and their kids being exposed to parts of Christmas Island. Plus, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Oliver dressed as Belsnickel, working for Santa.

Erica Durance, Barbara Niven, and Brennan Elliott — 'Ms. Christmas Comes to Town'
Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town

There’s so much to enjoy about this movie, from the fun and sweet meet-cute (she sits down with the wrong man for a blind date) to how it makes sure each relationship — yes, the main romance between Amanda (Erica Durance) and Travis (Brennan Elliott), but also Amanda and Gale’s (Barbara Niven) and Gale and ex-fiancé James (Mark Brandon) — shines to the story itself. After Gale receives a terminal diagnosis, the Holiday Shopping Channel host sets out on a farewell tour to introduce Amanda as her replacement, with Travis her nurse. But because Gale doesn’t want Amanda to know the truth about her health, they lie about who he is — and Amanda has a very mature reaction to learning the truth: Rather than get angry, she understands, and Amanda and Travis don’t split up (rare!).

Victor Webster and Erica Cerra — 'Mystery on Mistletoe Lane'
Syd Wong/Hallmark Media

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Hallmark does something it doesn’t do that often with its Christmas movies: add a mystery element with this film. It’s Heidi’s (Erica Cerra) kids who go on the scavenger hunt around the house when she takes over as the director of the local historical society, and soon enough, they discover a connection to her love interest David (Victor Webster): His father grew up in that house, and his sister died when they were kids. That part of the film is bittersweet, but the rest of it, the romance between Heidi and David is pure warmth as they get to know each other after their initial, awkward meeting. It’s another rarity without a misunderstanding to split them up, and instead, it’s just a cozy story to settle in and enjoy.

Jessy Schram and Chandler Massey — 'Mystic Christmas'
Robert Clark/Hallmark Media

Mystic Christmas

While Juniper (Jessy Schram) and Sawyer’s (Chandler Massey) history does lead to some ridiculousness — “check your spam” is uttered before he realizes he never sent an email after — the film also acknowledges the tropes inherent in these stories. “Eventually some miscommunication will come up and you’ll both retreat back into your shells like the cowardly little mollusks you are,” Candace (Patti Murrin), Sawyer’s sister and Juniper’s best friend, remarks at one point. Moments like that are fun. But what this movie has that many don’t is that neither gives up their new dream: She stays in Mystic for a job, while he travels like he never did and wanted to, all while maintaining their relationship (he returns a year later, and she’s been to visit him). Plus, we liked watching Nick (Nick Jordan) and Eric’s (Ralph Adriel Johnson) courtship — they’re engaged at the end! — as well.

Stephanie Sy, Hunter King, and Amy Groening — 'The Santa Summit'
Steven Ackerman/Hallmark Media

The Santa Summit

Everyone’s in Santa suits for the holiday event that takes them around the city, and it also means quite the journeys — as individuals and together — for friends Jordin (Hunter King), Ava (Amy Groening), and Stella (Stephanie Sy). It’s all fun, from Jordin and Liam (Benjamin Hollingsworth) meeting and bonding only to grab the wrong person amidst a group of Santas soon after and trying to find each other again, to Ava and Ben (Adam Hurtig) confessing their love using Lord of the Rings quotes to Freddie (Rodrigo Beilfuss) helping Stella rediscover her love for singing by bringing her on stage with his band, the North Pole Rejects. Of course, we love that Liam talks to Jordin’s friends along the way and the two finally reconnect after he builds her dream house out of gingerbread, plus we have to mention Niall Matter appearing as a DJ.

Michael Rady and Lyndsy Fonseca — 'Where Are You, Christmas?'
Robert Clark/Hallmark Media

Where Are You, Christmas?

Lyndsy Fonseca stars as Addy, who rediscovers her Christmas spirit when a wish makes her entire hometown forget the holiday exists. The result? A twist on Pleasantville. Everyone and everything is in black and white, and color returns when a person remembers the joy of Christmas and heals what’s hurting inside them. First up is Addy’s love interest, Hunter (Michael Rady), and particularly difficult to convince is her father (Jim O’Heir), making for some sweet moments. It’s not until the ending kiss, for the right reasons, that Addy turns back to color. Sign us up for anything that’s just a bit different than the usual fare.

