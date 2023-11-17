The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023 (So Far)

Every year, Hallmark rolls out at least a couple dozen new movies between Hallmark Channel‘s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries‘ “Miracles of Christmas,” from October through December.

From ones that lean more towards the comedy in the rom-com genre to others that are more heartfelt, they all have something in common: There will be love, usually found where a character’s least expecting it, in the days leading up the holidays. More often than not (with the times that fit the not category a pleasant surprise), there’s a misunderstanding to separate the main couple for a good 15 minutes near the end of the movie.

The 2023 offerings, of course, fit in all those categories, with some new elements as well, from Where Are You, Christmas? with a Pleasantville feel to something to solve in Mystery on Mistletoe Lane. Ms. Christmas Comes to Town skips something we’ve seen time and time again in the romance genre, while The Santa Summit‘s focus on friendship is just as important as each relationship.

Below, we’re keeping track of the best Hallmark movies of 2023. (Keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this as more air.)