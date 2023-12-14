‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16 Trailer: See Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charlize Theron as Guest Judges (VIDEO)

Drag queens, start your engines. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming to judge RuPaul’s Drag Race. Season 16 of the Emmy-winning reality competition series has announced its star-studded list of guest judges. The list includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, Oscar-winner Charlize Theron, and more exciting guest stars, and their episodes are previewed in the first RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 trailer above.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 premieres Friday, January 5 at 8/7c on MTV. The queen of drag, RuPaul, returns as host alongside the returning mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Theron and acclaimed musician Becky G will guest judge the first two episodes, which debut on Friday, January 5 and Friday, January 12 at 8/7c on MTV. Episodes will follow the 90-minute format air each Friday on the network.

In addition to Theron, Becky G, and Gellar, this season’s guest judges will be Adam Shankman, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, and Ronan Farrow.

Season 16 of Drag Race will feature 14 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App. The previously announced cast of queens include Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma (New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

Drag Race always adds new tweaks to the competition with each new season. The Season 16 trailer above features one of those new tweaks. At least one challenge will come with the prize of immunity. In Drag Race, there are two challenges per episode and winning the first one does not shield you from elimination, so this new addition raises the stakes. The drama will also intensify when the competitors participate in Rate-a-Queen — a new feature that will have them judge their fellow queens’ performances instead of that task falling to Mother Rue.

May the best drag queen win!

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 16 Premiere, Friday, January 5, 8/7c, MTV