‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Meet the Queens of Season 16 (PHOTOS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race is kicking off the new year with new queens.

MTV has announced the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 and that it will premiere on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 8/7c, with 90-minute episodes. There will be 14 dazzling new queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000. This season marks the Drag Race franchise’s 15th anniversary; it premiered on February 2, 2009 on Logo.

The premiere will be split into two parts and showcase the iconic talent show as the Maxi Challenge, which are separately themed as MTV’s Spring Break and the “Queen Choice Awards.” Both episodes will feature a gag worthy twist following the talent show performances, where the queens will be tasked to “Rate-A-Queen,” ranking each other’s performances to determine the tops and bottoms of that week.

The aftershow, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition, will premiere immediately following on MTV.

Scroll down to check out the 14 queens competing and get to know them, including how to follow them on social media.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 16 Premiere, Friday, January 5, 2024, 8/7c, MTV