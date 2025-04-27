Jiggly Caliente, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star, Dies at 44

Jiggly Caliente, who wowed fans on RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond, has died. She was 44 years old.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” the drag performer’s family said in an Instagram statement. “Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

Caliente’s family members did not provide a cause of death, but they told Instagram followers on Thursday, April 24, that Caliente was in the hospital after suffering a severe infection that resulted in the loss of most of her right leg.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity,” her family said in their new statement. “She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jiggly Caliente (@jigglycalienteofficial)

Caliente, a Filipino-American artist who publicly came out as trans in 2016, placed 8th in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 in 2012 and 12th in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2021. In 2022, she became a resident judge on Drag Race Philippines.

The drag queen also joined other Drag Race alums in the 2020 OUTtv talk show Translation. In a behind-the-scenes interview, Caliente described Translation as “a show that talk[s] about topics of trans lives by trans women of different walks of life that share a common bond by walking through magical pink doors.”

In another notable screen credit, Caliente played clothing store owner and drag performer Veronica Ferocity on the FX series Pose.

“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever,” Caliente’s family said in their new statement. “She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered. In Loving Memory of Bianca Castro-Arabejo (Jiggly Caliente), November 29, 1980 – April 27, 2025.”