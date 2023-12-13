Anthony Anderson To Host 75th Emmy Awards on Fox

Fox and the Television Academy announced that Anthony Anderson will host the 75th Emmy Awards, which will air live on January 15, 2024.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love – dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards,” said Anderson.

“When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

“After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, We Are Family, we knew he’d be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment. “Anthony’s known for his humor, heart, and spontaneity, so he’s sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they’ll never forget.”

“Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy,” said Academy Chair Frank Scherma. “We are thrilled that he is hosting what promises to be a rich celebration of the year’s outstanding television, as well as 75 years of Emmys excellence!”

Taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will honor the talented performers, writers, directors, and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired, and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will executive produce the event.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards is also moving dates, now taking place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024, also from the Peacock Theater. An edited presentation of the ceremony will air on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8 pm EST/PST on FXX.

This marks the first time the Emmys have been postponed since the 2001 ceremony, which didn’t air until November of that year due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the subsequent military action in Afghanistan.