Does a new clue about Candelabra give panelist Nicole Scherzinger enough to go on in the December 13 episode of The Masked Singer? She thinks so in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek as the contestants celebrate the songs that make up the best moments of their lives.

The clip picks up following Candelabra’s performance, with a new clue on a mix tape: Party Jams. “Nicole, I’ll never forget the fun we had partying at an industry party,” Candelabra says.

“That narrows it down to about two million people,” panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg says, and everyone laughs. Host Nick Cannon asks Scherzinger if that gives her “any insight on who this might be,” and it does.

“I mean, it’s the music industry, there’s a lot of people that I’ve been at some label parties, Grammy parties with, but going off of the clues, I’m getting Tamar Braxton,” she says. “I’ve partied with Tamar Braxton, I love Tamar Braxton.” Watch the rest of the clip above to see which clue Scherzinger points to from the package to support her guess.

It’s the Group C Finals on The Masked Singer on December 13, with the finalists — Candelabra, Anteater, and Donut — performing songs representing key moment in their life, such as “Georgia on My Mind,” “I’m Going Down,” and “Johnny B Goode.” Two celebrities will be unmasked, leaving only one to move on to the season finale.

The Season 10 contestants boast a combined 40 Medals, 33 Grammy Nominations, seven Hall of Fame Awards, three Lifetime Achievement Awards, and over 50 tattoos. So far this season, the unmasked celebrities are: Demi Lovato as Anonymouse, Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky, Tom Sandoval as Diver, Michael Rapaport as Pickle, Billie Jean King as Royal Hen, Tyler Posey as Hawk, Luann de Lesseps as Hibiscus, Metta World Peace as Cuddle Monster, Ashley Parker Angel as S’More, Ginuwine as Husky, and Sebastian Bach as Tiki.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox