Jack Hogan Dies: Star of TV Series ‘Combat!’ Was 94

Jack Hogan, a veteran actor best known for playing PFC William G. Kirby on ABC’s 1960s World War II drama series Combat!, has died. He was 94.

According to Hogan’s son, per Variety, the actor died in his sleep of natural causes on Wednesday, December 6, at his home on Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Born Richard Roland Benson, Jr. on November 24, 1929, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Hogan studied architecture in college before joining the Air Force, where he served as staff sergeant during the Korean War. His acting career began after his stint in the military, studying drama at the Pasadena Playhouse while working part-time as a lifeguard.

His first on-screen role came in the 1956 Western film Man from Del Rio. He made several more movie appearances throughout the late 1950s, including The Bonnie Parker Story, Paratroop Command, and The Legend of Tom Dooley, as well as TV series such as Harbor Command, Seahunt, The Rifleman, and Bat Masterson.

But his breakout role came in the 1962 series Combat!, starring alongside Rick Jason, Vic Morrow, and Pierre Jalbert. The show, which centered on a squad of American soldiers fighting the Germans in France during WWII, aired for five seasons. Hogan appeared as PFC William G. Kirby in 112 episodes.

His other TV credits include Adam-12, Hawaii Five-O, Sierra, Mobile One, Marcus Welby, M.D., Kojak, The A-Team, and Jake and the Fatman. He also worked as a casting director for Magnum, P.I. and ran a building business.

Hogan’s last on-screen roles came in 1992 and 1993 in two episodes of the TV series Raven, where he played Professor Kelly and later Professor Patrick Stucky.

He is survived by his nephew Kipland Howard, ex-wife Joyce Nizzari, daughter Tehani Hogan, son West Hogan, granddaughter Kai, and grandson Skyler.