Celebrity Family Feud is getting ready for the holidays with a very special match between teams led by Sherri Shepherd and Shaquille O’Neal, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the silliness ensuing onstage for the charity game.

As with all matches, host Steve Harvey is posing the questions to the dueling teams, seeking answers that can create some rather comedic moments. In the sneak peek clip from the December 4th episode, Harvey asks Shepherd, “Sherri, last person in your life you wanna get caught under the mistletoe with?”

“Is an animal a person?” Shepherd asks candidly, with a slight frown on her face. Harvey’s long pause elicits laughter from the audience as O’Neal’s team huddles on the other side of the stage.

In response to Shepherd’s question, O’Neal declares, “It is!” agreeing with her sentiment as animals count as a person.

“He said, ‘Yes it is,'” Harvey confirms to which Shepherd devolves into a fit of laughter. But it’s the action that Harvey takes next that causes a strong reaction from both competitors on and offstage as he decides to let a roar out. And this just feels like the tip of the silly iceberg for an episode fans won’t want to miss.

Shepherd and O’Neal will compete for selected charities which they’ll explain further on air. The stakes couldn’t be any higher as they participate in raising funds for their respective organizations. In other words, expect things to get competitive on air in this fun and festive installment of the hit game show. In the meantime, don’t miss the hilarious moment in the full first-look clip, above, and make sure to tune into the episode airing on ABC.

Celebrity Family Feud, Wednesday, December 4, 9/8c, ABC