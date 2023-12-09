Grammys Salute Hip Hop, ‘Doctor Who’ and the Toymaker, ‘Gilded’ Tragedy, Yuletide Movies

Francis Specker/CBS

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop

Special 8:30/7:30c

SUNDAY: All year long, the masters of hip hop have been marking a half-century of the revolutionary music genre. In a concert special filmed before a live audience at L.A.’s YouTube Theater, rap royalty including the Queen (Latifah) gathers to perform, with a reunion of “Fresh Prince” Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff among the highlights. The roster includes Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Common, Cypress Hill, De La Soul, Doug. E. Fresh, GloRilla, LL Cool J, MC Lyte, Public Enemy, Questlove, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz and many, many more.

BBC

Doctor Who

Special

SATURDAY: After last week’s mind-blowing episode in the “Wild Blue Yonder,” Doctor Who alum David Tennant bids what for us will be a too-soon farewell as the Fourteenth Doctor—and taking Catherine Tate as beloved companion Donna Noble with him—as the stage is set for the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) to take over in the Christmas episode. In “The Giggle,” the Doctor’s adversary is the dastardly puppet master known as “The Toymaker,” a role nicely suited for guest star Neil Patrick Harris. Beyond that, the contents of the episode are mostly a mystery. The only certainty is that it will be wrenching to see Tennant hang up the Doctor’s wardrobe for a second time.

Barbara Nitke/HBO

The Gilded Age

9/8c

SUNDAY: Well, that was quick. Barely had he said his “I do’s” to lifelong spinster Ada (Cynthia Nixon) than genial clergyman Luke Forte (Robert Sean Leonard) was diagnosed with one of those Love Story-style fatal illnesses, softening even the heart of Ada’s starchy sister Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski). This tragedy occupies much of the penultimate episode of Season 2, though there’s also bad news for Agnes’ son Oscar (Blake Ritson) regarding his recent investments. And guess who’s having second thoughts about her unhappily public engagement? Agnes’ niece Marian (Louisa Jacobson), because there’s not enough turmoil already in this beleaguered household.

Lifetime

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Movie Premiere 8/7c

The Yule Log: The holiday-movie factory is operating on full cylinders this weekend. A sampling: Lifetime gives us A Cowboy Christmas Romance (Saturday, 8/7), with Jana Kramer as a real-estate closer who returns to her Arizona hometown to try to get a rancher (Adam Senn) to sell his family’s land. (We somehow think another sort of deal will be closed.) “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro appears in Lifetime’s Yes, Chef! Christmas, as the former boss of culinary school instructor Alicia (Tia Mowry), who gets her cooking mojo back at the annual Kringle Cook Off with the help of a hunky chef (Luke Humphrey).

On Hallmark Channel, Christmas on Cherry Lane (Saturday, 8/7c) reunites The Good Witch stars Catherine Bell and Jamie Denton as an empty-nester and her fiancé, one of three couples on the block facing life changes during the holidays; and in Round and Round (Sunday, 8/7c), Vic Michaelis is Rachel, who’s caught in a time loop at her parents’ Hanukkah party, with Bryan Greenberg as the “nice boy” she’s being set up with. On Great American Family: Meet Me Under the Mistletoe (Saturday, 8/7c) sends two rival realtors (Sarah Fisher, Simon Arblaster) into romcom territory, and Peppermint and Postcards (Sunday, 8/7c) brings love into the life of a mom whose Christmas letter goes viral. UPtv’s Christmas at the Amish Bakery (Sunday, 7/6c) finds a book editor (Alexandra Harris) heading back to her childhood Amish community for inspiration while rescuing the family bakery.

National Geographic

Science Fair: The Series

Documentary Premiere

SUNDAY: Inspired by the acclaimed 2018 documentary, an uplifting three-part docuseries (airing in one night) follows students from around the world as they compete to qualify for the International Science and Engineering Fair. The journey begins with New Yorker Natasha exploring ways to predict and prevent teen suicide.

