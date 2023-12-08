‘Jeopardy!’: See ‘Mean’ Ken Jennings Deliver ‘Bad News’ to 8 Ex-Champs

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!’s long-anticipated 2023 Tournament of Champions (TOC) is almost here, and Ken Jennings has been surprising former three-day champions with invites to participate. But the show host acted all mean at first, teasing the contestants that he had bad news for them. You can see how things unfolded in a series of video clips below.

The TOC was delayed this year due to this summer’s WGA strike; in the meantime, Jeopardy! has been airing tournaments such as Second Chance and Champions Wildcard featuring former contestants and recycled clues. The Season 39 post-season editions of Second Chance and Wildcard are scheduled to start soon in the lead-up to TOC.

Eight winners from both sets of Wildcard competitions will qualify for the TOC, which will kick off in early 2024 (likely the end of February). They will join super champs Cris Pannullo and Ray LaLonde, as well as fan favorites like Ben Chan, Hannah Wilson, and Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Ike Barinholtz.

Filling out the bracket will be several three-day champions from Season 39 (the TOC usually takes four wins to qualify). These players, including the controversial Yogesh Raut, were all surprised with the news by Jennings himself during various local broadcasts earlier this week.

Check out who has been invited and their reactions below.

Sean McShane

A nonprofit membership associate originally from West Islip, New York, McShane won $80,401 + $2,000 during his four-episode stint on Season 39. He’s also the cousin of Season 28 four-time champion Dan McShane.

Brian Henegar

A guest services agent from LaFollette, Tennessee, Henegar walked away with $68,202 + $2,000 after his four episodes on Season 39. He also previously won $30,000 on a 2016 episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Emmett Stanton

A freelance writer from Baltimore, Maryland, Stanton won $72,600 + $2,000 across his four episodes. Stanton was a big fan favorite during his time on the show.

Jake DeArruda

A delivery dispatcher originally from Ludlow, Vermont, DeArruda amassed $68,661 + $2,000 during his four-episode appearances. DeArruda faced some criticism during his Jeopardy! run due to his over-enthusiastic facial expressions.

Melissa Klapper

A professor from Merion Station, Pennsylvania, Klapper left the show with $59,100 + $1,000 after her four episodes.

Yogesh Raut

A blogger, podcaster, and freelance writer originally from Springfield, Illinois, Raut won $96,403 + $2,000 during his four-episode appearance. He drew backlash after the show for his various Facebook rants where he blasted Jeopardy!

Kevin Belle

A trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland, Belle amassed $42,798 + $1,000 after his four episodes.

Jared Watson

A quality control specialist from Greenville, Texas, Watson won $56,202 + $2,000 during his four appearances.