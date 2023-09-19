Billy Miller Cause of Death: ‘Young & Restless’ Star’s Mom Speaks Out About His ‘Valiant Battle’

Soap star Billy Miller died on Friday, September 15, at 43, and now his mother is speaking out about his passing, explaining how her son “fought a long hard, valiant battle with bipolar depression.”

In a statement shared on X via Billy’s manager, Marnie Sparer, Billy’s mom, Patricia Miller, thanked fans for their support following Billy’s death, confirming that he “surrendered his life” after a long battle with bipolar disorder.

“I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller,” she said. “He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease.”

Patricia Miller has asked me to share the following on her behalf. pic.twitter.com/90ze1MZHGy — Marnie Sparer (@TalktoMarn) September 18, 2023

Best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, Billy was a beloved friend and colleague, with many of his co-workers and fans sharing tributes across social media over the last 24 hours.

“He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life,” Patricia continued. “The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t.”

“We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss,” she added. “I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

During his soap career, which started on All My Children in 2007, Billy won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his role as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless. He left the soap in 2014 and went on to play Jason Morgan in General Hospital for two years during the absence of the character’s previous portrayer, Steve Burton. His character was later revealed to be Jason’s twin brother, Drew Cain.

Billy also starred in Suits as Harvey’s younger brother, Marcus Specter, and had recurring roles in Ringer and Ray Donovan.