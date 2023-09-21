‘The Young and the Restless’ Pays Tribute To Billy Miller

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

The Young and the Restless bid a heartfelt farewell to the cherished Billy Miller, who sadly passed away on September 15 in Austin, Texas, at the age of 43.

In a touching tribute that closed the September 21 episode of the CBS soap opera, they honored the memory of the late Miller, who portrayed the character Billy Abbott on Y&R from 2008 to 2014.

The tribute segment featured four uplifting images of Miller, a beloved figure among his fellow cast members on the CBS daytime series. He had taken on the role of Billy Abbott in 2008, becoming the fourth actor to do so, and his portrayal earned him three Daytime Emmy Awards.

Cast members have been sharing their own heartfelt tributes to Miller on various platforms. Jess Walton, who played Jill Abbott, expressed her feelings on X. “RIP to my precious Billy Miller. You were and ARE much loved by all of us who knew you,” Walton wrote.

Eric Braeden (who plays Victor Newman) posted, “We lost BILLY MILLER! It saddens me deeply! He was a very gifted actor! Amelia (Victoria) and I took him to dinner one evening while he was in tough negotiations, and I remember telling him to reconsider, because rarely is an actor given a part that describes him almost perfectly, and to not make the mistake I had seen some actors make over my 60’years in the business, that they are indispensable! Once an actor thinks that or is told that by some sycophants, they step onto a slippery road…usually to oblivion! “BILLY BOY” was not only a damn good actor but a nice man! May he rest in peace and meet up with KRISTOFF in the BEYOND, ‘the undiscovered country from whose bourn no Traveller returns, “ and tell each other jokes! They were both loved by their colleagues!”

In a statement shared on X via Billy’s manager, Marnie Sparer, Billy’s mom, and Patricia Miller in the days following his passing, thanked fans for their support after Billy’s death, confirming that he “surrendered his life” after a long battle with bipolar disorder.

“I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller,” she said. “He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease.”

Check out a clip of the tribute below.

