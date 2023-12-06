ABC ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed

Brandi Mallory, the fan-favorite reality star who appeared on a 2014 episode of ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, was found dead on November 9, and now a cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner (obtained by TMZ), Mallory died of complications due to obesity, which was “considered a significant condition contributing to [her] death.”

The report listed Mallory’s death as “natural,” noting the investigation found no sign of foul play. While there were trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol found in her system, neither contributed to her death. The document also cited an enlarged heart and elevated blood indicators suggestive of prediabetes as potential factors.

Mallory was found dead on Thursday, November 9, the morning after she was seen purchasing food from a Chipotle restaurant in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Surveillance footage showed the ex-reality star arriving at the lot around 5:53 PM on November 8 and entering the restaurant. She then returned to her vehicle but never left.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that Mallory died on November 9 at 40 years old.

Fans got to know Mallory on a 2014 episode of the ABC reality series Extreme Weight Loss, which chronicled her weight loss journey and saw her drop from 329 pounds to 178 with the help of host and trainer Chris Powell. She went on to complete a Half Ironman with Powell and continued her fitness through her love of dance.

“That girl could dance. And she always brought that energy with everything that we were doing,” Powell previously told People. “She really owned the body positivity movement. It was great because she was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and she would just fully express herself, you could feel how free she was.”

Family and friends gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Atlanta on November 20 to say farewell and celebrate Mallory’s life and impact on the community.

“I was just so impressed with her as a person because she was so positive, just an eternal optimist,” Mallory’s friend Eva Jane told People. “I don’t want to speak in clichés, like she lit up the room — but she did. She didn’t complain or find fault in anyone or anything.”

Jane continued, “She was full of life, always looking for a way to make the atmosphere and environment around her so much better and to encourage everybody around her. She had a very big personality. She was electric.”