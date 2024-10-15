Does Jake Anderson have the pipes to make the plunge into The Voice or America’s Got Talent if he wanted? Many fans who have heard the Deadliest Catch captain spotlight his singing and guitar-playing skills on social media may say yes. The 44-year-old has grown up on the popular Discovery Channel series over much of the 20 seasons. Through that time viewers have watched him go from learning the ropes under Captain Sig Hansen on the F/V Western to running his own vessel.

The head of the F/V Titan Explorer has recently shown another side of himself. A musical one. Anderson impressed with his rendition of Stone Temple Pilot’s “Creep,” which he shared on Facebook and Instagram. For the Facebook video, he matter-of-factly wrote, “bored so I learned it.” The seaman received positive feedback with one saying he’d, “smash it a studio with the right equipment”

Seeing the response, he followed up with “Nutshell” by Alice In Chains. A listener on video suggested in the crabbing offseason, he could front his own tribute band. Anderson may have another singer in the making as he shared his young son Luka responding to Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” playing on the radio during a car ride.

The popular reality star looks to have found music through his father. Keith went missing in 2010 and has been presumed dead. During a birthday tribute on Instagram from September 2023, Anderson shared a photo of what appears to be his dad playing a guitar. His popularity and Deadliest Catch has only grown with Anderson and other captains from the series appearing on the popular game show Celebrity Family Feud.

Deadliest Catch’s milestone Season 20 has two episodes left. A rollercoaster ride for Anderson, who started the year working for Hansen once again after being without the F/V Saga. Coming out of the dire straits, he was able to rebound with the Titan Explorer. Helming a new boat hasn’t been all smooth sailing with Anderson having to make it to land to help his crew member Chino, who got hit in the head with a crab pot.

Being away from home is also never easy for the devoted family man. That combined with the bad news he received from his wife, Jenna, that his close friend and long-time engineer on the Saga certainly affected him mentally. Perhaps, music helps with that. Through it all when it comes to being on the water, he has to continue the task at hand. Finish the Red King Crab fishery season on top.

