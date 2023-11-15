Brandi Mallory Dies: ABC’s ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Was 40

Brandi Mallory, who participated in the fourth season of ABC‘s Extreme Weight Loss in 2014, has died. She was 40.

As first reported by People, Mallory passed away on Thursday, November 9, in Stone Mountain, Georgia, as confirmed via the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. A cause of death was not specified.

Mallory’s family also confirmed the passing through an obituary on Legacy.com, which notes that a memorial service will take place on Sunday, November 19, 2023, with a funeral service the following day, on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Fans, friends, and family paid tribute to the former reality star on social media, with fellow Extreme Weight Loss contestant Kim Williams Maxile writing, “To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss sis, @brandimallory you will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going.”

“Your episode was my favorite because we had so much in common from pageants to being a makeup artist and just a love of life,” Maxile continued. “When my episode aired a year later you reached out and even though we never met in person (at that moment) you and I became sisters as only a small group of us know what life was like on the show and life after the show.”

She added, “You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I’m blessed to have gotten to experience you in this world. Love you so much sis.”

Mallory, who worked as a makeup artist, appeared on Extreme Weight Loss in 2014, which followed her as she competed in a Half Ironman, which included biking, swimming, and running, in less than eight hours.

In a 2018 interview with journalist Kirby Carroll, Mallory revealed that the death of one of her sorority sisters at the age of 29 was what motivated her to lose weight.

“I was literally waking up every day like… this may be my last day waking up, like, I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” she said, noting that she weighed around 329 pounds at her heaviest. “When it’s playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I’m afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that.”

I needed that…to be around other people that loved B just as much. The love in the room and between everyone was a testament to what she was and always will be to all of us. My beautiful friend, Brandi E. Mallory pic.twitter.com/QmElrXswZd — Certified Hoodie Thief (@KryssyLaReina) November 13, 2023

The CAU Panther Family came out in huge numbers tonight to celebrate the wonderful life of our dear friend Brandi Mallory! WE LOVE YOU BRANDI pic.twitter.com/zfUwwrJgmx — The Chairman (@6dawgbetapsi) November 13, 2023

2023 has been a hard year for those of us who call Clark Atlanta home. We’ve lost some beautiful, dynamic, impactful family. Praying that strength and comfort find all who knew and loved Brandi Mallory, the most. — Angel Lenise (@angellenise) November 10, 2023

It was an honor and a privilege to call you my BIG SISTER. Such a beautiful person inside and out. CAU will never be the same. We’re going to truly miss you.#BrandiMallory #CAU pic.twitter.com/RA4LazbrfE — Kayla K. Everett, M.Ed. ✏️ #TheViralTeacher! (@mskkeverett) November 11, 2023

We love you always, Brandi Mallory. Until we see each other again. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQq6Qm2bKT — Sam Sirmons (@therealsix5) November 13, 2023

Rest in peace Brandi Mallory! Dammit man! https://t.co/C1kBNAsyZw — livid intellect. (@favoredradiant) November 11, 2023