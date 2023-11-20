‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory 911 Call Reveals New Details of Her Death

Audio has emerged of the 911 call made by a man who discovered the lifeless body of Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory at an Atlanta area strip mall. In the call he tells the dispatcher: “I’ve got what appears to be a dead body in a car parked in the parking lot.”

As TV Insider previously reported, Mallory was found dead on Thursday, November 9, the morning after she was seen purchasing food from a Chipotle in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Surveillance footage showed Mallory arriving at the lot around 5:53 PM on November 8 and entering the restaurant. She then returned to her vehicle but didn’t leave.

In the 911 call obtained by TMZ, the owner of a deli in the strip mall told the dispatcher there was an unresponsive woman in a car in the parking lot. He’d previously thought the woman was sleeping, but he called the emergency services when the vehicle was still there several hours after he first noticed it.

When asked what had happened, the man explained, “I don’t know, there’s a girl laying in her car. She don’t look right.” He said that he’d “knocked on the hood” of the car, but there was no response. “No movement… doesn’t look like she’s breathing,” he said on the call.

The dispatcher asked the deli owner if he was with her, to which he responded, “No, she’s in her car. I don’t do dead people.”

He also said he would check his security cameras to determine what time Mallory’s car entered the lot, which, as previously stated, was later found to be around 5:53 pm on November 8.

According to People, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Mallory died on November 9 at age 40. A cause of death was not specified.

Friends and family held a candlelit vigil for Mallory on November 12, and a memorial service took place on Sunday, November 19.

Following the news of Mallory’s passing, former Extreme Weight Loss host and trainer Chris Powell spoke to People about his time on the show with Mallory. The make-up artist appeared on the fourth season of the ABC reality series in 2014.

“It’s so sad that she’s gone because of who she was for so many, including myself. She was just an incredible person,” Powell told the publication. “She was so spunky right off the bat, and she just danced everywhere.”

The episode chronicled Mallory’s weight loss journey and saw her compete in a Half Ironman, which included biking, swimming, and running, in less than eight hours.

“She was always just enrolling everyone in her positivity,” Powell continued. “It’s funny because you’re like, ‘OK, we’ll see where this goes in two weeks’… and she was still just that. Then, after four weeks, she was still glowing. And then after two months, I’m like, alright, she’s legitimately just a bright, shining light for everybody around her.”

Mallory continued her weight loss journey after the show, often sharing her dance videos on social media.

“That girl could dance. And she always brought that energy with everything that we were doing,” Powell added. “She really owned the body positivity movement. It was great because she was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and she would just fully express herself, you could feel how free she was.”

“And that in turn inspired so many other people to jump on board to accept and embrace and appreciate their bodies,” he said. “I just loved it because she became a symbol for that for so many people.”