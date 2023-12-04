‘True Detective: Night Country’: Jodie Foster Tries Solving a Frozen Mystery in Trailer (VIDEO)

A frozen mystery is unraveling in the official full trailer for HBO‘s True Detective: Night Country starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Set to premiere Sunday, January 14, the latest chapter of the anthology takes viewers to Ennis, Alaska as the winter brings a constant darkness to the landscape.

The action revolves around the disappearance of eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. The men, gone without a trace, and their case fall under the responsibility of Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis), who are forced to work together and confront the darkness they’re carrying within themselves.

Digging into haunted truths that lie under the surface of the ice, they’ll find themselves in dangerous situations as they deal with threats unknown. The trailer, and key art, above, were unveiled at Warner Bros. Discovery’s CCXP Panel in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, December 2, hinting at what’s to come when the highly anticipated season kicks off.

Along with Foster and Reis, Night Country stars Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. The season is led by showrunner Issa López, who writes and directs all episodes of the intense chapter of HBO’s anthology.

As Lopez said previously, “Night Country is cold and it’s dark and it’s female,” unlike previous installments, which have been led by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell and Taylor Kitsch, and Stephen Dorff and Mahershala Ali.

Night Country is executive produced by López, Foster, Mari Jo Winkler, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, McConaughey, Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto.

Don’t miss the trailer, above, and mark your calendars for the new year as True Detective makes its TV comeback in January 2024.

True Detective: Night Country, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 14, 9/8c, HBO and Max