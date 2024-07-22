Where to Stream 16 Shows With Most 2024 Emmy Nominations
Netflix landed the most 2024 Emmy Award nominations this year (107), but because Hulu streams content by runner-up FX (93), it’s Hulu where you’ll find even more of this year’s top-nominated programs.
In fact, Hulu is home to the three most-nominated shows of the year: Shōgun, which aired on FX and streamed on Hulu; The Bear, an FX series only available on Hulu; and Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu original. (Yes, television taxonomy gets tricky in this age of corporate consolidation!)
But Netflix still offers lots of Emmy-voter-approved programs this year — as do Apple TV+, Max, Prime Video, and even Peacock and NBC.com. Here’s how to stream all 16 series with 10 or more 2024 Emmy nominations.
1
Adam Levine Shares First Look at New ‘The Voice’ Coaches – Fans React
2
Fox News Freaks Out Over Kamala Harris Presidential Bid
3
‘D.I. Ray’: Parminder Nagra Breaks Down ‘Satisfying’ Finale
4
‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Think They’ve Spotted Loophole to Win ‘3 Strikes’
5
’90 Day Fiancé: HEA’s Jasmine & Gino Hit a ‘Breaking Point’ After Hotel Fight