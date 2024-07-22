Netflix landed the most 2024 Emmy Award nominations this year (107), but because Hulu streams content by runner-up FX (93), it’s Hulu where you’ll find even more of this year’s top-nominated programs.

In fact, Hulu is home to the three most-nominated shows of the year: Shōgun, which aired on FX and streamed on Hulu; The Bear, an FX series only available on Hulu; and Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu original. (Yes, television taxonomy gets tricky in this age of corporate consolidation!)

But Netflix still offers lots of Emmy-voter-approved programs this year — as do Apple TV+, Max, Prime Video, and even Peacock and NBC.com. Here’s how to stream all 16 series with 10 or more 2024 Emmy nominations.