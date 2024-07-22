Where to Stream 16 Shows With Most 2024 Emmy Nominations

'Shogun,' 'The Bear,' 'Only Murders in the Building'
Netflix landed the most 2024 Emmy Award nominations this year (107), but because Hulu streams content by runner-up FX (93), it’s Hulu where you’ll find even more of this year’s top-nominated programs.

In fact, Hulu is home to the three most-nominated shows of the year: Shōgun, which aired on FX and streamed on Hulu; The Bear, an FX series only available on Hulu; and Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu original. (Yes, television taxonomy gets tricky in this age of corporate consolidation!)

But Netflix still offers lots of Emmy-voter-approved programs this year — as do Apple TV+, Max, Prime Video, and even Peacock and NBC.com. Here’s how to stream all 16 series with 10 or more 2024 Emmy nominations.

Anna Sawai in 'Shōgun'
Katie Yu/FX

Shōgun (25)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More); Casting for a Drama Series; two for Cinematography for a Series (One Hour); Period Costumes for a Series; Directing for a Drama Series; Picture Editing for a Drama Series; Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling; Main Title Design; Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Prosthetic Makeup; Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score); Original Main Title Theme Music; Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Hiroyuki Sanada); Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Anna Sawai); two for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira); Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Néstor Carbonell); Drama Series; Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour); Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour); Special Visual Effects in a Season or A Movie; Stunt Performance; two for Writing for a Drama Series

Where to Stream: Hulu

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in 'The Bear'
Chuck Hodes/FX

The Bear (23)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour); Casting for a Comedy Series; Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour); Contemporary Costumes for a Series; two for Directing for a Comedy Series; Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series; Contemporary Hairstyling; Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White); Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri); two for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Lionel Boyce and Ebon Moss-Bachrach); Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Liza Colón-Zayas); three for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Jon Bernthal, Bob Odenkirk, and Will Poulter); two for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Olivia Colman and Jamie Lee Curtis); Comedy Series; Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; Writing for a Comedy Series

Where to Stream: Hulu

Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (21)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour); Casting for a Comedy Series; Choreography For Scripted Programming; Contemporary Costumes for a Series; two for Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series; Contemporary Hairstyling; Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score); Original Music and Lyrics; Music Supervision; two for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Steve Martin and Martin Short); Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Selena Gomez); Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Paul Rudd); Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Meryl Streep); Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Matthew Broderick); Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Da’Vine Joy Randolph); Comedy Series; Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Where to Stream: Hulu

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in 'True Detective: Night Country'
HBO

True Detective: Night Country (19)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More); Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; two for Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Prosthetic Makeup; Original Music and Lyrics; Music Supervision; Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Jodie Foster); Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (John Hawkes); Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Kali Reis); Limited or Anthology Series; Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode; Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Where to Stream: Max

Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, and Claire Foy in 'The Crown'
Netflix

The Crown (18)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More); Casting for a Drama Series; two for Cinematography for a Series (One Hour); Contemporary Costumes for a Series; Directing for a Drama Series; Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score); Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Dominic West); Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Imelda Staunton); Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Jonathan Pryce); two for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Elizabeth Debicki and Lesley Manville); Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Claire Foy); Drama Series; Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour); Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode; Writing for a Drama Series

Where to Stream: Netflix

Ryan Gosling on 'Saturday Night Live'
NBC

Saturday Night Live (17)

Nominations: Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series; Directing for a Variety Series; two for Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment); Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program; Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series; Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program; Music Direction; Original Music and Lyrics; Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Bowen Yang); Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Ryan Gosling); two for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig); Scripted Variety Series; Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special; Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series; Writing for a Variety Series

Where to Stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Walton Goggins in 'Fallout'
Prime Video

Fallout (16)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More); Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes; two for Picture Editing for a Drama Series; Main Title Design; Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Prosthetic Makeup; Music Supervision; Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Walton Goggins); Drama Series; Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour); Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour); Special Visual Effects in a Season or A Movie; Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming; Stunt Performance; Writing for a Drama Series

Where to Stream: Prime Video

Jean Smart in 'Hacks'
Max

Hacks (16)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour); Casting for a Comedy Series; Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour); Contemporary Costumes for a Series; Directing for a Comedy Series; Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series; Contemporary Hairstyling; Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart); Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Paul W. Downs); Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder); Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Christopher Lloyd); Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Kaitlin Olson); Comedy Series; Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; Writing for a Comedy Series

Where to Stream: Max

Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (16)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More); Casting for a Drama Series; Directing for a Drama Series; Contemporary Hairstyling; Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); two for Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon); three for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Jon Hamm); four for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, and Holland Taylor); Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden); Drama Series

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (16)

Nominations: Casting for a Drama Series; Directing for a Drama Series; Picture Editing for a Drama Series; Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score); Music Supervision; Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Donald Glover); Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Maya Erskine); two for Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Paul Dano and John Turturro); three for Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Michaela Cole, Sarah Paulson, and Parker Posey); Drama Series; Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming; Stunt Performance; Writing for a Drama Series

Where to Stream: Prime Video

Jon Hamm in 'Fargo'
Michelle Faye/FX

Fargo (15)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More); Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score); Music Supervision; Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Jon Hamm); Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Juno Temple); Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Lamorne Morris); Limited or Anthology Series; Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Where to Stream: Hulu

Andrew Scott in 'Ripley'
Netflix

Ripley (13)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More); Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Andrew Scott); Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Dakota Fanning); Limited or Anthology Series; Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode; Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Where to Stream: Netflix

Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Netflix

Baby Reindeer (11)

Nominations: Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Music Supervision; Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Richard Gadd); Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Tom Goodman-Hill); two for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau); Limited or Anthology Series; Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Where to Stream: Netflix

Kristen Wiig in 'Palm Royale'
Apple TV+

Palm Royale (11)

Nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More); Choreography For Scripted Programming; Period Costumes for a Series; Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling; Main Title Design; Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score); Original Main Title Theme Music; Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig); Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett); Comedy Series

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Naomi Watts and Tom Hollander in 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans'
FX

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (10)

Nominations: Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling; Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Original Main Title Theme Music; Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Tom Hollander); Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Naomi Watts); Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Treat Williams); Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Diane Lane)

Where to Stream: Hulu

Brie Larson in 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry (10)

Nominations: Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Main Title Design; Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score); Original Main Title Theme Music; Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Brie Larson); Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Lewis Pullman); Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Limited or Anthology Series (Aja Naomi King)

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

