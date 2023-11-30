Oscars 2024 to Air Earlier, New Episode of ‘Abbott Elementary’ to Follow

The 2024 Oscars will begin earlier than usual this year. ABC announced on Thursday, November 30, that The Oscars will air live coast to coast on Sunday, March 10, 2024, starting at 7/6c on ABC. Additionally, a brand new episode of Abbott Elementary will air immediately after the broadcast.

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, marking his fourth time as host. A 30-minute pre-show will lead into the live show (6:30-7:00 p.m. ET/3:30-4:00 p.m. PT), and the main event will take place from 7:00-10:30 p.m. ET/4:00-7:30 p.m. PT. In previous years, The Oscars had typically begun at 8/7c and ended around 11/10c.

Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is set to direct the telecast.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 was one of the many shows delayed by the Hollywood strikes of 2023. The series reconvened its writers’ room after the writers’ strike ended in September, and full production on Season 3 was able to commence when the actors’ strike ended in October. ABC announced on November 16 that the Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiere will be one hour long and will debut on Wednesday, February 7 at 9/8c. (See ABC’s full winter 2024 schedule here.)

Unlike the 2023 Emmy Awards, the 2024 Oscars date was not delayed by the strikes. The Emmys will now take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, whereas the ceremony is typically held in the fall.

This year was a memorable year of movies, with Barbie and Oppenheimer dominating summer viewing and other films, such as Past Lives, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, May December, Poor Things, The Color Purple, Rustin, and more, standing out as contenders for top honors. Margot Robbie, Lily Gladstone, Fantasia Barrino, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Greta Lee, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, Colman Domingo, and Danielle Brooks are some of the actors getting Oscar buzz for their performances this year.

96th Annual Academy Awards, Sunday, March 10, 2024, ABC