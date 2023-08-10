Fox Announces 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Will Air in January 2024

It’s official; the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8-11 pm EST/5-8 pm PST on Fox.

The network and the Television Academy jointly announced the new date today (Thursday, August 10) after weeks of debate over when the awards ceremony would air. The event was originally scheduled for September 11, 2023, but had to be pushed back due to the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes.

Taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will honor the talented performers, writers, directors, and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired, and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will executive produce the event.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards is also moving dates, now taking place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024, also from the Peacock Theater. An edited presentation of the ceremony will air on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8 pm EST/PST on FXX.

This marks the first time the Emmys have been postponed since the 2001 ceremony, which didn’t air until November of that year due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the subsequent military action in Afghanistan.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2 after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over compensation, workers’ rights, and protection against AI. The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the strike on July 14.

This year’s nominees were announced in July, with Succession leading the pack with 27 total nominations and The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso following closely behind.

There are also a number of first-time-ever Emmy nominees, including Jason Segel and his co-star Jessica Williams, for their roles in Shrinking. Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey also earned their first nominations for The Last of Us, and Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon also received their first nods for George & Tammy.

