‘Swagger’ Canceled on Apple TV+ After Two Seasons

Apple TV+‘s Swagger, from series creator, showrunner, and Shots Fired director Reggie Rock Bythewood, has been canceled after two seasons.

“What an amazing adventure,” wrote Bythewood on Instagram, sharing the news of the series’ end. “In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball, and had fun,” he wrote. He thanked “KD, Brian, Rich, Imagine, and CBS Studios” for their trust. “Apple, while you are not ordering a season three, I made the show I wanted to make. Thank you for that,” he said toward the company. He went on to show his gratitude to the cast, writers, and crew while addressing the series’ fanbase and the industry. “For our FAMbase, you lifted us in ways we could have never imagined. To the industry, don’t take your foot off the gas. Keep telling our stories.”

Swagger stars Isaiah Hill and features him as a high school basketball star journeying through the culture to eventual superstardom as the life of NBA star Kevin Durant loosely inspires the series. The series also stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) as Ike, a former star player who’s become a youth basketball coach; Shinelle Azoroh as Jace’s mother, Jenna; Quvenzhané Wallis as another top player named Crystal; Caleel Harris as team point guard Musa, James Bingham as a player from a more affluent area, Solomon Irama as rival team enforcer Phil Marskby, Ozie Nzeribe as the less talented but wealthier player Royale, Tessa Ferrer as rival coach Meg Bailey, Tristan Mack Wilds as a shoe company’s division leader named Alonzo Powers, and Jason Rivera as Nick, a player from Puerto Rico.

