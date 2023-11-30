‘Criminal Record’ Trailer: Peter Capaldi & Cush Jumbo’s Detectives Face Off Over Confession (VIDEO)

“We got our man,” Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) says in the Criminal Record trailer. But Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) disagrees: “No, you got a confession.”

The Apple TV+ crime thriller, premiering on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 with the first two episodes (the other six roll out weekly through February 21), stars Capaldi and Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction.

The trailer begins with the aforementioned confession (“Go ahead, just tell us,” Hegarty says right before it) before showing how Hegarty and Lenker meet as she explains she’s investigating a phone call. There’s an allegation pertaining to an old case he worked, and what if the man who confessed is innocent? “The case was investigated fairly,” Hegarty insists. Still, Lenker can’t help but wonder what he might be hiding.

“There are things nobody teaches you. Sometimes you have to go the extra mile. There’s no shame in that,” Hegarty says. As the video, which you can watch above, shows, Lenker is willing to fight and go head-to-head with Hegarty.

In this powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London and from Paul Rutman, an anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

The cast also includes Charlie Creed-Miles as Tony Gilfoyle, Dionne Brown as DC Chloe Summers, Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell, Stephen Campbell-Moore as Leo Hanratty, Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen, Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes, Maisie Ayres as Lisa, Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh, Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis, and Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis.

Elaine Collins executive produces alongside Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo. Jim Loach directs the series. The series was filmed in London and was produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Criminal Record, Series Premiere (two episodes), Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Apple TV+