Apple Releases First Trailer For Kevin Durant Inspired Basketball Drama ‘Swagger’ (VIDEO)

The life and childhood of NBA star Kevin Durant will be depicted in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Swagger, which you can see the first trailer for below.

Swagger stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) as Ike, a former star player who’s become a youth basketball coach. Ike has a particular focus on 14-year-old Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill), the character inspired by Durant’s journey from top-ranked youth player to NBA superstar. The 10-episode series is set to premiere with three episodes on October 29. The remaining seven episodes will debut weekly on Fridays.

The trailer sees Jace and his teammates put through rigorous training regimes, including practicing in an empty swimming pool, while also touching on social issues like racial profiling and the Black Lives Matter movement. “People are gonna want you to stand for many things; more than anything, a team stands for each other,” Ike tells his students.

Swagger also stars Shinelle Azoroh as Jace’s mother Jenna, Quvenzhané Wallis as another top player named Crystal, Caleel Harris as team point guard Musa, James Bingham as a player from a more affluent area, Solomon Irama as rival team enforcer Phil Marskby, Ozie Nzeribe as the less talented but wealthier player Royale, Tessa Ferrer as rival coach Meg Bailey, Tristan Mack Wilds as a shoe company’s division leader named Alonzo Powers, and Jason Rivera as Nick, a player from Puerto Rico.

Shots Fired director Reggie Rock Bythewood serves as creator, showrunner, and director on the series. Durant, Brian Grazer, Rich Kleiman, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo, and Samantha Corbin-Miller are on board as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple by Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios, and Undisputed Cinema.

Filming took placed in Virginia and wrapped in April 2021.

Swagger, First three episodes, Friday, October 29, Apple TV+