Top 10 TV Shows That Have Gotten 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The highest-ranked TV shows of 2023 on the popular review site RottenTomatoes.com span multiple genres. Not surprisingly, there are two crime shows with this distinction, both fronted by formidable female cops.

The final season of the gripping Happy Valley (AMC+) centers on British Sgt. Catherine Cawood (a powerful Sarah Lancashire), while dark comedy Deadloch (Prime Video) shows bickering partners solving murders in a quirky Tasmanian town.

Then there’s a trio of coming-of-age stories: The irresistible Reservation Dogs (Hulu) depicts the blossoming of four Native American teens on an Oklahoma reservation; Primo (Freevee) is about ambitious Mexican American teen Rafa (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio) and his unique family; and comedy The Other Two (Max) shows the struggle of millennial sibs (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) when their baby brother (Case Walker) attains overnight fame. The only sci-fi winner: Foundation (Apple TV+), based on Isaac Asimov’s iconic trilogy about warring empires.

Tasty drama Drops of God (Apple TV+) is about a cutthroat competition to win a $150 million wine collection, while droll British mockumentary Cunk on Earth (Netflix) features clueless investigative reporter Philomena Cunk (a deadpan Diane Morgan).

For family fun, BD Wong, Ming-Na Wen and Matthew Rhys voice Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (Max), a delightful animated Chinese folklore story. And A Small Light (Nat Geo, Disney+) movingly retells Anne Frank’s story through Miep Gies (Bel Powley), who sheltered Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) and his family in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam.

