‘Suits’ Spinoff: New Details Emerge About the L.A.-Based Project

New details about the upcoming Suits spinoff have emerged since it was first announced. The Los Angeles-based show is in the planning process, according to Universal International Studios and UCP president Beatrice Springborn.

The project is set to be written by Aaron Korsh, who created the original series, and per Variety, Springborn discussed the highly-anticipated title during an industry conference in the U.K. Fans of the original should expect some consistency between the flagship and the L.A. show as Springborn reportedly stated the new show would be set within “the same timeframe” of Suits.

She added that the show will “have the same energy and good-looking people as the original did.” While it’s unclear if that means any original series stars will appear, it’s an exciting update nonetheless.

“We are working on it right now,” Springborn told attendees at the conference. “It’s so fun and happy.” While no official title has been unveiled, Springborn reportedly referred to the project at Suits L.A.

Springborn also explained the appeal of the spinoff, as she noted, “A lot of streamers are looking for ongoing series, things that feel easy to watch.” In this case, Suits fit the bill, as she pointed out, “Our show Suits is incredibly huge on Netflix.”

While the executive acknowledged the surface-level appeal of a drama featuring well-dressed “amazing-looking people,” she said there’s more to the upcoming show as “you can’t have a show that’s successful with just that.” In this instance, “It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it, and be a continuing series that everyone wants?” This show is the answer to those questions.

She also categorized Suits and its spinoff as “prestigural,” a term Springborn claimed has been used to describe a prestige drama that also operates as a procedural. For now, further details remain under wraps, but stay tuned for any potential updates as the project continues to take shape.