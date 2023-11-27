Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 27-December 3.

Topping our list this week is the return of Virgin River with two holiday episodes (November 30 on Netflix) and Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) search for her biological father — he lives in the same place she now calls home! Also streaming this week is the series premiere of Bookie (November 30 on Max), following a veteran Los Angeles bookie (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business and reuniting Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen. Plus, the second of the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials (was #1 last week) with David Tennant (as the Fourteenth Doctor) and Catherine Tate (as Donna Noble) debuts (December 2 on Disney+), and it’s unclear where they’ll end up after Donna spilled coffee in the TARDIS console.

It’s time to find out who Gerry Turner chooses in The Golden Bachelor finale (November 30 on ABC), Leslie Fhima or Theresa Nist. And over on NBC is the annual tree-lighting ceremony of Christmas at Rockefeller Center (November 29), hosted by Kelly Clarkson, to kick off the holiday season with performances and more.

Over on Netflix this week are the premieres of two movies. Family Switch (November 30), starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, puts an entire family in a Freaky Friday situation. Then in May December (December 1), starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, 20 years after a notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past.

Also returning to our list from last week are Fargo (was #2), Squid Game: The Challenge (was #3), and Dancing With the Stars (was #8).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?