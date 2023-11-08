‘Bookie’ Trailer: Charlie Sheen Reunites With Chuck Lorre in Max Comedy (VIDEO)

Charlie Sheen is back onscreen under Chuck Lorre‘s creative direction following their infamous Two and a Half Men fallout as the pair reteam for Max’s new comedy Bookie starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey.

Set to officially debut on Thursday, November 30, the Lorre-created series will drop two episodes a week for its eight-episode season run leading up to the December 21 finale. Described as darkly funny, Bookie is a comedy that follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business.

In the newly-released trailer from Max, above, Sheen appears to be a client of Danny’s, although considering the series’ location, perhaps Sheen is portraying a version of himself. Either way, hilarity ensues as Danny goes from client to client amid the changing sports betting landscape.

As his business is threatened, Danny’s working alongside his best friend and former NFL player Ray (Dorsey), side-hustling his sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and “reluctantly reformed” drug dealer Hector (Lost‘s Jorge Garcia). All the while, Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients, among which is Sheen, as mentioned, as he tries to settle their debts.

In addition to juggling his clients, Danny’s making plenty of risky bets himself, making for a perfect mix of comedic moments. As fans of Lorre will recall, he previously helmed Netflix’s The Kominsky Method on the streaming front and solidified his spot in network TV history with hits like the aforementioned Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and Mom, to name a few.

In addition to Maniscalco, Dorsey, Ferlito, Garcia, and Sheen, the series also stars Andrea Anders and Maxim Swinton. It is produced by Warner Bros. Television and executive produced by writer and creator Lorre with Nick Bakay, Maniscalco, Judi Marmel, and director Andy Tennant.

Don’t miss the fun ahead. Catch the trailer, above, and tune into Bookie when it debuts on Max later this month.

Bookie, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 30, Max