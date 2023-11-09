‘The Golden Bachelor’: Gerry Turner Teases What Happens in Show’s Finale

Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor
The Bachelor/Twitter/ABC

Gerry Turner, the star of ABC‘s The Golden Bachelor, has dropped a major hint about what happens in the finale of the hit dating show.

He teased what comes next while attending The 57th Annual CMA Awards.

The 72-year-old, who strolled down the red carpet unaccompanied on November 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, suggested during an interview with ABC’s George Pennacchio that he had chosen someone, and they are still most definitely together!

When questioned about his satisfaction with the season’s conclusion, Turner revealed, “I wear a smile perpetually now. I’m very happy about where things finished.”

The Golden Bachelor premiered September 28, showcasing Gerry Turner, a widower looking for love out of 22 women whose ages range between 60 and 75 years old.

Making his television debut and subsequently winning the hearts of millions, Turner has fueled speculation on social media regarding his ultimate choice. In the episode of the show that aired on November 2, Turner is undecided over three remaining women: Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional; Faith Martin, a 61-year-old high school teacher; and Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old fitness instructor.

Theresa Nist, Faith Martin, and Leslie Fhima The Golden Bachelor

Theresa Nist, Faith Martin, and Leslie Fhima (ABC)

However, his final choice will not be revealed until the season finale episode on November 30.

Gerry, having mourned the passing of his wife, Toni, in 2017, has made no secret of his desire to find love again. He even admitted how he had fallen for all of his final three women.

But who will he choose, and what happens next? Stay tuned to TV Insider for all the latest news and chat about The Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

