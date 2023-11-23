‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Wells Adams Shares Cocktail Recipe Everybody Loves

Do you ever wonder what they’re drinking on Bachelor in Paradise? We got the tea from Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, who really does spend most of his time filming making cocktails for the cast.

There’s no one most-ordered drink at his bar. “It’s always a little different,” Adams explains to TV Insider — but tequila shots are always on the menu. “If something great happens, it’s tequila shots. If something bad happens, it’s tequila shots. That’s kind of the go-to thing.”

“Everyone drinks margaritas in the beginning,” he adds, but the novelty of the margarita in the tropical location eventually wears off. “And then it usually devolves into tequila, soda, splash of pineapple, and that’s usually what everyone drinks.” When everyone gets sick of tequila, that’s when Adams breaks out the Bachelor in Paradise specialty drink: The Jorge Special, developed by the original BIP bartender, Jorge Moreno, and kept on the menu in his honor.

“His drink is fantastic,” Adams shares before delving into the recipe. “You put two slices of cucumber in the glass, you throw some vodka on top of that, so you kind of infuse a cucumber with some vodka, throw some ice on top of that. Then it’s soda water and then a splash of Sprite, or if you’re in Mexico, it’s lemon-lime Fanta. Then you garnish with a lime wedge, and it’s just so refreshing, especially there, it’s so hot. We film during monsoon season, so it’s muggy and hot and sometimes tequila just isn’t it. You’re just like, ‘Ugh, this is too much.’ And that drink really is a savior for a lot of people.”

Adams is more than just a bartender on The Bachelor/Bachelorette spinoff. “I would say I’m therapist number one, and then probably bartender number two, and then cleanup guy number three. I’m constantly washing glasses and cleaning up after these idiots,” he teases. He wants fans to know that he’s not faking his bartending tasks.