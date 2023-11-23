‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Wells Adams Shares Cocktail Recipe Everybody Loves

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Wells Adams for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise

 More

Do you ever wonder what they’re drinking on Bachelor in Paradise? We got the tea from Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, who really does spend most of his time filming making cocktails for the cast.

There’s no one most-ordered drink at his bar. “It’s always a little different,” Adams explains to TV Insider — but tequila shots are always on the menu. “If something great happens, it’s tequila shots. If something bad happens, it’s tequila shots. That’s kind of the go-to thing.”

“Everyone drinks margaritas in the beginning,” he adds, but the novelty of the margarita in the tropical location eventually wears off. “And then it usually devolves into tequila, soda, splash of pineapple, and that’s usually what everyone drinks.” When everyone gets sick of tequila, that’s when Adams breaks out the Bachelor in Paradise specialty drink: The Jorge Special, developed by the original BIP bartender, Jorge Moreno, and kept on the menu in his honor.

“His drink is fantastic,” Adams shares before delving into the recipe. “You put two slices of cucumber in the glass, you throw some vodka on top of that, so you kind of infuse a cucumber with some vodka, throw some ice on top of that. Then it’s soda water and then a splash of Sprite, or if you’re in Mexico, it’s lemon-lime Fanta. Then you garnish with a lime wedge, and it’s just so refreshing, especially there, it’s so hot. We film during monsoon season, so it’s muggy and hot and sometimes tequila just isn’t it. You’re just like, ‘Ugh, this is too much.’ And that drink really is a savior for a lot of people.”

Jesse Palmer, Katie Thurston, and Wells Adams in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 Episode 8

Jesse Palmer, Katie Thurston, and Wells Adams in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Episode 8 (Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Adams is more than just a bartender on The Bachelor/Bachelorette spinoff. “I would say I’m therapist number one, and then probably bartender number two, and then cleanup guy number three. I’m constantly washing glasses and cleaning up after these idiots,” he teases. He wants fans to know that he’s not faking his bartending tasks.

'Bachelor in Paradise': Wells Adams Promises More 'Bachelorette' Cameos in Season 9
Related

'Bachelor in Paradise': Wells Adams Promises More 'Bachelorette' Cameos in Season 9

“No one ever believes that I’m the one making drinks,” Adams says. “I think they think that there’s a bartender that makes a drink, and then I come in and I’m like, ‘Hey, OK, let’s talk.’ It’s not what this show is. I have to go get the ice, I have to restock the bar. When cups are out, I can order more, but for the most part, I’ll walk around and pick up everyone’s glass. I have to shame everyone to be like, ‘Bring your cup back because I’m sick of washing your cups.'”

When you’re watching the next episode of Bachelor in Paradise, know that Adams isn’t messing around! Make yourself a Jorge Special (and clean up quickly after yourself) in his honor.

Bachelor in Paradise, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Bachelor in Paradise where to stream

Bachelor in Paradise

Wells Adams

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Melody Thomas Scott of 'The Young and the Restless
1
‘Y&R’ Star Melody Thomas Scott on Nikki’s Battle to Escape Claire
Cory Asbury at awards show
2
‘Yellowstone’: Singer Cory Asbury Reveals He Was Set to Play Fourth Dutton Brother in Season 6
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
3
NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023 TV Schedule & Preview
A man is holding a remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see the television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand
4
Best Black Friday Streaming Deals 2023: Hulu for 99 Cents, Peacock Premium for $1.99
Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett in 'Quantum Leap' - Season 2
5
‘Quantum Leap’: Raymond Lee Talks Ben & Addison Tension