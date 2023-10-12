‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Wells Adams Promises More ‘Bachelorette’ Cameos in Season 9

Hannah Brown, the so-called “Taylor Swift of Bachelor Nation,” made a surprise cameo in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Episode 2. Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams tells TV Insider she’s far from the only Bachelorette star set to make an appearance this season.

The former Bachelorette star appeared to test the cast’s relationships. While Adams says that’s likely the last viewers will see of Brown this season, he doesn’t “know if she’s the last Bachelorette to show up.” But that’s not even the most exciting part of the surprises to come.

“She might not even be the second-to-last Bachelorette to show up. We have a lot of leads that are a part of BIP nine, which is crazy. And then we also have something that we don’t have usually and haven’t had for quite some time: a wedding. That is a fun ending to a season,” he teases.

Adams first appeared on The Bachelorette Season 12, Jojo Fletcher‘s season. He then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 and eventually replaced Jorge Moreno as the show’s bartender. He’s often been called the voice of reason for the cast, though fans have noted he’s had less of a presence in recent seasons.

Adams tells us he films much more footage than is seen on-screen, and that he wishes the contestants would listen to his advice more. He’s done the dating thing, after all, and now he’s married to Modern Family and Love Island‘s Sarah Hyland. On top of all of that, he’s now years older than much of the cast and sees his age as a benefit. If only the cast would take advantage of his wisdom more often.

“If I’m being honest with you, it’s very frustrating watching the show back, knowing how much I filmed and how little they put me on the show,” Adams admits. “But also that’s OK. I think I do serve a very important purpose on that show, and also a lot of the conversations that I have don’t make the show because [the cast members] don’t probably listen to me or they do something different, and then what’s the point of airing that type of thing? But that doesn’t change the fact that by the end of the whole season, usually everyone’s like, ‘We should have listened to Wells.'”

If they don’t follow their beloved bartender’s advice, will they at least listen to the wisdom of the upcoming Bachelorette stars?

Bachelor in Paradise, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC