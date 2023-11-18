Ingo Rademacher Has Had ‘Mental Health Struggles’ Since ‘General Hospital’ Firing, He Says

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Ingo Rademacher
Ingo Rademacher/Instagram

Two years after losing his job on General Hospital, actor Ingo Rademacher is opening about his first-ever struggles with his mental health.

“I apologize for not having posted much in the last year and a half,” the actor, who played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the ABC soap, wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “To be completely honest, for the first time in my life, I’ve been faced with some mental health struggles. That’s not something I’ve ever had to face before. I’m a lot better now, but the first year was rough.”

Rademacher was fired from General Hospital in November 2021 because he refused to follow a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on set, according to Deadline. At the time of his departure, he was also under fire for sharing a transphobic post on Twitter.

Ingo Rademacher

Nick Argo/ABC

The 52-year-old later filed a civil rights lawsuit against ABC, alleging that the vaccine mandate constituted religious discrimination.

How 'General Hospital' Wrote Out Ingo Rademacher's Jax
Related

How 'General Hospital' Wrote Out Ingo Rademacher's Jax

This June, however, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge sided with ABC and decided that Rademacher opposed the vaccine for health reasons and not religious reasons. In his Instagram post on Friday, Rademacher said he was “ousted at the show for [his] political views” and told followers he’s appealing the judgment.

“On top of that, I really identified as my character on General Hospital for decades, and I could’ve been there and would’ve been there for many more decades to come,” he wrote. “This isn’t a boo-hoo me post, it’s just honest. It’s where I’m at. … Anyway, I hope to be more vocal again soon. I’m more motivated now. Stay tuned. More to come.”

Rademacher, who also appeared as Thorne Forrester on the CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful between 2017 and 2019, hasn’t acted on screen since his General Hospital exit.

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

Ingo Rademacher

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Christmas Island,' 'Where Are You, Christmas?' and 'The Santa Summit'
1
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023 (So Far)
Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood
2
‘Bosch’ Spinoff About LAPD’s Cold Case Division Ordered to Series
Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in 'Virgin River'
3
‘Virgin River’ Boss Previews Mel’s Search for Her Father in Holiday Episodes
The Golden Globe awards
4
2024 Golden Globe Awards to Air on CBS
Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Why She’s Not Ready to Retire