‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Directors Share Update on Series

For fans of Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock, the anticipation for his return in Daredevil: Born Again is running high, especially with the recent announcement that directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson would be joining the project.

Having helmed episodes of Marvel’s other Disney+ series, including Moon Knight and most recently Loki Season 2, in which they also made a cameo appearance, Moorhead and Benson are eager to get to work. When TV Insider caught up with them following the Loki Season 2 finale, Moorhead and Benson offered a little update on Daredevil‘s progress.

“Well, Daredevil is an insanely cool character,” Moorhead acknowledged, adding, “We are beyond excited about it.”

“But the problem is, we don’t really even have much to say yet because we were late to this interview because we were just shown our office for the first time,” Moorhead continued. Nothing like catching a team on their first day at work!

“It is the earliest of early days,” Moorhead added. But that hasn’t stopped him and Benson from getting wrapped up in the excitement of it all. Already, Moorhead said, “We’re diving into the comics and we’re just currently eating up all the material before we can even say where we’re actually going to take any of it.”

“It’s like if it were tea,” Benson interjected, “We’re the tea leaf in the teabag, and Daredevil’s the hot water.”

“Yeah,” Moorhead agrees, “and the teabag has been in the [hot water] for about two seconds.” So, there’s certainly some planning set to take place, but don’t expect any immediate results.

While Daredevil: Born Again won’t be landing in the immediate future, fans will get a peek at Vincent D’Onofrio‘s return as Wilson Fisk in the upcoming series Echo following his Hawkeye appearance in 2021. D’Onofrio starred alongside Cox in Netflix‘s original, Marvel’s Daredevil from 2015 to 2018.

Following Disney+’s launch, the streamer acquired the rights to Netflix’s Defenders series of Marvel shows — Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, Marvel’s The Punisher, Marvel’s Iron Fist, and Marvel’s The Defenders — where they now reside exclusively.

While no official casting news for Daredevil: Born Again has been announced beyond Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, it has been rumored Jon Bernthal is set to return as Frank Castle. Michael Gandolfini has also been cast. The series could take on a darker tone in line with Echo‘s TV-MA rating.

During strike-related production halts, it was revealed that there would be a creative overhaul of the series, which had started production earlier this year. Moorhead and Benson are among some of the newest creatives to board Daredevil: Born Again, which will likely mark Cox’s fourth official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox is also expected to make an appearance in Echo as some eagle-eyed fans spotted him in the trailer for the series dropping January 10, 2024.

Stay tuned for more on Daredevil: Born Again as we await production-related updates and news for the highly-anticipated series.

Daredevil: Born Again, TBD, Disney+

